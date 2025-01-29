Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

A Functional Medicine Doctor's 3 Must-Have Tips For Better Gut Health 

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 29, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Giada Canu / Stocksy
January 29, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Before we dive into a host of gut-supporting tips from functional medicine doctor Mary Pardee, N.D., let’s make one thing clear: Those with IBS, celiac disease, ulcers, or any other serious gut health concern should probably skip the general health advice and follow a more nuanced plan from their doctor. 

If that isn't the case for you and you simply want to optimize your gut health, then you've come to the right place.

Below, find the nonnegotiable gut health tips Pardee shared on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast

1.

Get more fiber

Fiber is a unique complex carbohydrate (found exclusively in plants) that passes through the body undigested, which is why it can help keep the digestive system on track by moving items right along post-meal. 

But before the nutrient helps you pass food you've eaten, your microbiome takes advantage of the soluble fiber you consume. See, bacteria in the colon feed off fermentable soluble fibers—like legumes (e.g., beans)—and create gut-healthy metabolites known as short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs)1, per the Journal of Lipid Research.

These SCFAs then aid in sustaining energy levels, promoting a healthy inflammatory response2, and regulating blood sugar levels. 

Given these gut-related benefits, it's no wonder Pardee suggests upping your intake. "Things like psyllium husk, flaxseeds, quinoa—all of these things that are high in fiber," she explains. "Those are going to be the food sources for your gut microbes to consume so that they can then go and produce the products that help our human body."

Here's a list of some more high-fiber foods to consider adding to your grocery list. If you're struggling to get enough (and you're not alone if so), consider adding a fiber supplement to your routine—here's how to know yours is actually working

2.

Eat an array of plants

Another tip Pardee (and plenty of other health experts) swears by is diversifying the plants found on your plate. "If you can go out and have a new thing from the grocery store or the farmers market once a week, just to give your [gut] bacteria exposure to different phytochemicals and fiber sources, that will help increase the diversity of the gut microbiome," she says. 

Research echoes the recommendation, finding that those who eat around 30 plants a week had the healthiest microbiome.

Now, 30 isn't a hard-and-fast rule, and it's not realistic for everyone given the barriers to accessing whole foods in certain areas.

Rather than regarding this number as the standard, follow Pardee's advice to focus on getting more plants in your diet—whatever that means for you. 

If you do want to experiment with the 30 plants challenge, check out my experience following the protocol for one month.

3.

Focus on fermented foods

Finally, Pardee encourages you to add fermented foods to the list, praising their probiotic-rich nature. These fermented foods have been shown to increase microbial diversity and reduce inflammation in the gut, according to a recent Stanford clinical trial3

So the next time you create your grocery list, add one or two fermented items. Below, some quick options Pardee recommends: 

  • Sauerkraut 
  • Kimchi 
  • Kefir
  • Plain yogurt 

The takeaway

For your most optimal gut health yet, start by upping your fiber intake. Once you cover that base, move on to plant diversity and do your best to incorporate new fruits, vegetables, beans, and spices into your diet.

Then before leaving the market, grab some fermented foods to feed your microbiome too. Now, there are way more gut health tips where these came from: For more advice on healing your gut and reducing bloat, tune in to Pardee's podcast episode below!

More On This Topic

Do These Things To Reduce Your Risk Of Developing IBD By 61%
Integrative Health

Do These Things To Reduce Your Risk Of Developing IBD By 61%

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Could Explain Why Women Are 2X More Likely To Have Alzheimer's
Mental Health

This Could Explain Why Women Are 2X More Likely To Have Alzheimer's

Nikhita Mahtani

You Should Focus On Bone Health Earlier Than You Might Think — Here's Why
Women's Health

You Should Focus On Bone Health Earlier Than You Might Think — Here's Why

Dr. Vonda Wright, MD, MS

This "Dessert Meditation" Will Transform How You Savor Sweets
Integrative Health

This "Dessert Meditation" Will Transform How You Savor Sweets

Jamie Schneider

An Hour Of Yoga May Help Ease PCOS Symptoms By 29%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

An Hour Of Yoga May Help Ease PCOS Symptoms By 29%, Study Finds

Abby Moore

The Common Pelvic Floor Issue Whitney Port Dealt With After Giving Birth
Women's Health

The Common Pelvic Floor Issue Whitney Port Dealt With After Giving Birth

Abby Moore

Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health
Integrative Health

Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health

Sarah Regan

5 Productivity Tips I Live By As Someone Who Struggles With Time Management
Integrative Health

5 Productivity Tips I Live By As Someone Who Struggles With Time Management

Morgan Chamberlain

Researchers May Have Found Out Why More Women Get Alzheimer's Disease
Women's Health

Researchers May Have Found Out Why More Women Get Alzheimer's Disease

Eliza Sullivan

Do These Things To Reduce Your Risk Of Developing IBD By 61%
Integrative Health

Do These Things To Reduce Your Risk Of Developing IBD By 61%

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Could Explain Why Women Are 2X More Likely To Have Alzheimer's
Mental Health

This Could Explain Why Women Are 2X More Likely To Have Alzheimer's

Nikhita Mahtani

You Should Focus On Bone Health Earlier Than You Might Think — Here's Why
Women's Health

You Should Focus On Bone Health Earlier Than You Might Think — Here's Why

Dr. Vonda Wright, MD, MS

This "Dessert Meditation" Will Transform How You Savor Sweets
Integrative Health

This "Dessert Meditation" Will Transform How You Savor Sweets

Jamie Schneider

An Hour Of Yoga May Help Ease PCOS Symptoms By 29%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

An Hour Of Yoga May Help Ease PCOS Symptoms By 29%, Study Finds

Abby Moore

The Common Pelvic Floor Issue Whitney Port Dealt With After Giving Birth
Women's Health

The Common Pelvic Floor Issue Whitney Port Dealt With After Giving Birth

Abby Moore

Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health
Integrative Health

Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health

Sarah Regan

5 Productivity Tips I Live By As Someone Who Struggles With Time Management
Integrative Health

5 Productivity Tips I Live By As Someone Who Struggles With Time Management

Morgan Chamberlain

Researchers May Have Found Out Why More Women Get Alzheimer's Disease
Women's Health

Researchers May Have Found Out Why More Women Get Alzheimer's Disease

Eliza Sullivan

Do These Things To Reduce Your Risk Of Developing IBD By 61%
Integrative Health

Do These Things To Reduce Your Risk Of Developing IBD By 61%

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Could Explain Why Women Are 2X More Likely To Have Alzheimer's
Mental Health

This Could Explain Why Women Are 2X More Likely To Have Alzheimer's

Nikhita Mahtani

You Should Focus On Bone Health Earlier Than You Might Think — Here's Why
Women's Health

You Should Focus On Bone Health Earlier Than You Might Think — Here's Why

Dr. Vonda Wright, MD, MS

This "Dessert Meditation" Will Transform How You Savor Sweets
Integrative Health

This "Dessert Meditation" Will Transform How You Savor Sweets

Jamie Schneider

An Hour Of Yoga May Help Ease PCOS Symptoms By 29%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

An Hour Of Yoga May Help Ease PCOS Symptoms By 29%, Study Finds

Abby Moore

The Common Pelvic Floor Issue Whitney Port Dealt With After Giving Birth
Women's Health

The Common Pelvic Floor Issue Whitney Port Dealt With After Giving Birth

Abby Moore

Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health
Integrative Health

Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health

Sarah Regan

5 Productivity Tips I Live By As Someone Who Struggles With Time Management
Integrative Health

5 Productivity Tips I Live By As Someone Who Struggles With Time Management

Morgan Chamberlain

Researchers May Have Found Out Why More Women Get Alzheimer's Disease
Women's Health

Researchers May Have Found Out Why More Women Get Alzheimer's Disease

Eliza Sullivan

Stressed Or Anxious? Research Finds Rituals Can Help With That
Mental Health

Stressed Or Anxious? Research Finds Rituals Can Help With That

Sarah Regan

Do These Things To Reduce Your Risk Of Developing IBD By 61%
Integrative Health

Do These Things To Reduce Your Risk Of Developing IBD By 61%

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Could Explain Why Women Are 2X More Likely To Have Alzheimer's
Mental Health

This Could Explain Why Women Are 2X More Likely To Have Alzheimer's

Nikhita Mahtani

You Should Focus On Bone Health Earlier Than You Might Think — Here's Why
Women's Health

You Should Focus On Bone Health Earlier Than You Might Think — Here's Why

Dr. Vonda Wright, MD, MS

This "Dessert Meditation" Will Transform How You Savor Sweets
Integrative Health

This "Dessert Meditation" Will Transform How You Savor Sweets

Jamie Schneider

An Hour Of Yoga May Help Ease PCOS Symptoms By 29%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

An Hour Of Yoga May Help Ease PCOS Symptoms By 29%, Study Finds

Abby Moore

The Common Pelvic Floor Issue Whitney Port Dealt With After Giving Birth
Women's Health

The Common Pelvic Floor Issue Whitney Port Dealt With After Giving Birth

Abby Moore

Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health
Integrative Health

Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health

Sarah Regan

5 Productivity Tips I Live By As Someone Who Struggles With Time Management
Integrative Health

5 Productivity Tips I Live By As Someone Who Struggles With Time Management

Morgan Chamberlain

Researchers May Have Found Out Why More Women Get Alzheimer's Disease
Women's Health

Researchers May Have Found Out Why More Women Get Alzheimer's Disease

Eliza Sullivan

Stressed Or Anxious? Research Finds Rituals Can Help With That
Mental Health

Stressed Or Anxious? Research Finds Rituals Can Help With That

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.