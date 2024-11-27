Skip to Content
Beauty

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)

Jamie Schneider
November 27, 2024
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
woman with dewy skin
Image by svetikd / iStock
November 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Glass-like skin has been en vogue for a while now, but the hype has officially reached fever pitch. Case in point: the gleaming, doll-like complexions at Maison Margiela's spring haute couture show, courtesy of makeup legend Pat McGrath.

Matte color cosmetics may be on the rise, but McGrath's viral look tells me one thing for sure—reflective, hyper-shiny skin isn't going anywhere. 

To achieve a glazed look, some strategic taps of highlighter go a very long way; although, you can fashion glowing, doll skin without a stitch of makeup if you choose. Ahead, find three underrated tips to secure the dew: 

1.

Stimulate collagen production 

Collagen is essential for keeping your skin firm and bouncy. Ever noticed someone''s complexion looking so plump and hydrated that it resembles Jello? Yeah, they probably have a stellar collagen-stimulating routine.

Your collagen naturally declines once you hit your mid-20s and at a steady rate of 1% per year1 after that. There's plenty you can do to restore your levels, but one of the best is by taking collagen supplements. See, research shows they are able to enhance your body's own collagen production1 by stimulating fibroblasts, those same cells that make collagen and elastin to begin with. 

As a result, targeted supplementation can support skin elasticity2 and potentially make fine lines appear smaller. A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial also found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher3 than those who did not take collagen supplements.

Bonus points if you find a formula with hyaluronic acid, too, which has been shown to support skin hydration4 when taken orally. Here, find some all-star formulas with both skin-enhancing ingredients. 

2.

Use a skin milk

Toners are by no means a necessary part of a solid skin care routine. But if you're after dewy, doll-like skin, a milky essence can give your skin an extra glow. Some of these even literally impart a sheer glaze on your complexion, like ILIA's Base Face Milk. It's more than just a watery liquid; the lipid- and antioxidant-rich ingredients keep skin hydrated for the long haul. 

Hannah Frye, mbg's former beauty editor, also counts herself a fan: "My skin is deeply hydrated—not just momentarily shiny from fresh moisturizer. Whether I wear makeup or not, you can tell my skin is as dewy as ever; it practically looks identical to my skin in humid tropical environments. The plot twist: It's January in New York City—aka, peak dry skin season," she previously wrote in a review

3.

Find a glow-enhancing SPF

Sun protection is imperative for maintaining a dewy glow long term, but some sunscreen formulas also include sustainably sourced mica, botanical oils, or tints to provide an immediate glow. UV protection that also doubles as highlighter? Sign me up! 

Some of my favorite glow-enhancing formulas are the Paula's Choice Essential Glow Moisturizer SPF 30, Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50, and Saie Sunvisor. You really can't go wrong with any of these picks—each adds extra radiance to your complexion that looks, dare I say, lit from within. 

The takeaway 

Gleaming, hyper-glazed, doll-like skin may sound like a tall order, but rest assured the dew is doable—even without any makeup. With this blend of internal and topical approaches, you'll master the skin trend in no time. And luckily, it's a trend that's here to stay.

