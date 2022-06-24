3 Sweet Reasons Why We’re Snacking on SunGold Kiwis

No matter what kind of day we’re having, we can always count on snack time to lift our spirits, especially when it’s sweet––and even more so when it’s healthy. A healthy snack should always provide our body with nutrition, but it should also bring flavor to the table. And in the case of Zespri SunGold Kiwis, you get both! You may not have heard of this delectable fruit, but trust us when we say it's the gold standard of snacks.

For those of you who didn’t know a kiwifruit could be anything but green… Allow us to introduce you. You can think of Zespri SunGold Kiwis as a cousin to the classic kiwifruit. With a vibrant and bright golden color, Zespri SunGold Kiwis are refreshingly tasty and bursting with sweetness––AKA drool-worthy.

But their enticing color and juicy flavor isn’t the only reason why Zespri’s SunGold Kiwi are a countertop regular—they’re also incredibly nutritious. From nutrients to flavor, we can’t get enough of these small fruits that pack a big punch. Here’s why: