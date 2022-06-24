3 Sweet Reasons Why We’re Snacking on SunGold Kiwis

For longer than we can remember, we've been turning to our morning glass of OJ for a boost of vitamin C—but there's a new fruit in town. "While green kiwi has more vitamin C than an orange and supplies a full day's needs, Zespri SunGold Kiwis have even more—about three times the vitamin C found in an orange," explains Jessica. That's 100% of the recommended daily vitamin C in just one fruit. Research2 has shown that vitamin C deficiency leads to impaired immunity and higher susceptibility to infections… But thankfully, staying on top of this nutrient has never been easier. Just slice a Zespri SunGold Kiwi in half, grab a spoon, and scoop out that immune-boosting fruit!