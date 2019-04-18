3 Skin-Saving Supplements That Complete Your Daily Routine
You get your fruits and veggies on the regular. Your workout sched is nonnegotiable. When everything in your wellness routine supports your body, mind, and spirit, deciding what makes the cut is no small choice—especially when it comes to the health of your skin.
You want your daily products to work hard for you—and if they can multitask, even better. Find your skin savior that works double time for wellness benefits, too.
The Problem Solver
Daily goal: Clearer, smoother skin
When you feel like you’re fighting a battle for clear skin, it might be time for a gut check: There may be a link between great gut health and good skin days.
Call in HUM Nutrition Skin Heroes Pre + Probiotic for backup—the capsule delivers billions of ultra-targeted, shelf-stable, friendly bacteria to help balance your gut and settle the skin issues. Think clearer, smoother, and more even-tone: In one clinical trial, 88 percent of women reported a decrease in breakouts with Skin Heroes to the rescue.
The Stress Buster
Daily goal: Well-rested, calm skin
We’ve all got stress, but it’s how we manage daily (or constant) stress that makes the difference in how we feel mentally and physically—and in how our skin feels, too.
Reduce the visible and not-so-visible effects of stress with Moon Juice SuperYou Daily Stress Management, a potent, plant-sourced blend of four adaptogenic herbs that help normalize cortisol levels for daily destressing, along with improving energy, mood, and focus. We like to think of it as self-care in a bottle.
The Glow Medalist
You don’t need us to tell you that when you eat well, you feel well. So here’s a friendly reminder that it’s OK if you need a little boost of nature’s best foods.
Two gut health go-to's in this list: The Beauty Chef GLOW ADVANCED Inner Beauty Powder mixes into your water or favorite beverage, and it’s all about probiotic power for luminous skin. Nourish your gut with a berry-flavored blend of over 20 bio-fermented ingredients like macqui berry, chia seeds, ginger, and turmeric (on top of antioxidant-rich minerals like vitamin C and zinc), and your skin will visibly thank you—with a radiant glow.