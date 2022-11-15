“I became an esthetician because I fell in love with taking care of people. I love the idea that someone would come to me one-on-one, tell me all their issues or insecurities, and I would help them overcome that. We would become a team, working together to get the skin the healthiest it could be for you,” Vargas tells me on this episode of Clean Beauty School. “What strikes me is I have so many people who come in and say things like: ‘I wasn’t born with great skin’ or ‘it’s just not in my DNA.’ And while some of it is genetic, a lot of it is how you treat yourself: What products you use, how much you sleep, if you’re eating well. You have so much control over what you see in the mirror.”

The entire episode is chock full of advice–Vargas is extraordinarily eloquent in the way she talks about skin care and well-being—but here are some tips to satiate you in the meantime.