For those who don’t like to feel smothered by products, opt for a dry oil. The term refers to the rate at which oil absorbs into the skin, not the consistency of the oil itself. Dry oils are those that are also described as "light" or "not greasy”—and unlike thicker oils, they don't leave a lasting, noticeable residue on the body, so the skin feels dry after application. Folks who tend to prefer lightweight face lotions and products tend to prefer dry oils over wet oils.