The 3 Biggest Mistakes This Celebrity Esthetician Sees All The Time

Face washes aren't often in the spotlight, but Bicaj argues they are one of the most common missteps she sees with her clients. In what ways, you ask? They go too far in one direction or the other.

"I'm seeing too many people using harsh gel cleansers that strip the protective layers from the skin—or the opposite using thick, thick cleansing balms that stick too much to the surface of the skin and don't allow the skin to breathe," she says. Now of course what face wash you choose to use will depend on your personal skin needs, but in general her opinion is that you need to find one that won't leave you feeling dry and tight nor with a filmy residue post-wash. Both of which can be bad for the skin's barrier function.

Her solution: a milky cleanser. "These won't strip the protective oils. Even from a young age, you need to preserve these oils because your skin will benefit later on in life," she says. Here are some of our favorite cleansing balms.