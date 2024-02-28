Skip to Content
Love

4 Skills Monogamous Couples Can Learn From Polyamorous Partnerships

Francesca Bond
February 28, 2024
Francesca Bond is mindbodygreen's relationships editor.
Same sex couple laying down outside
Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Monogamous couples can learn a thing or two from polyamorous partnerships—especially when it comes to open communication and jealousy.

Polyamorous relationships require frequent communication to keep everyone on the same page. From regularly talking about what's working within their relationships to becoming more open about jealousy, people practicing ethical non-monogamy often develop valuable skills—skills that would strengthen monogamous pairings, too.

What can monogamous couples learn from polyamorous partnerships?

One of the popular misconceptions about polyamory is that it's a "free-for-all," but that's not usually the case. People within ethical non-monogamous relationships communicate a lot about the ethics and boundaries that allow their relationships to thrive.

Through his therapy work with couples (both monogamous and non-monogamous), licensed clinical social worker Matt Lundquist, LCSW, MSED has noticed that people in ethical non-monogamous partnerships often develop helpful skills for navigating their relationships—skills that people in all kinds of romantic relationships, including monogamous ones, could do to learn.

One reason could be that ethical non-monogamous couples are treading new territory, so they must spend more time communicating about their feelings and constantly reevaluating their boundaries, Lundquist says.

"There are more organic points in the process where people need to be able to say, 'Gosh, how are we going to do this? This is a new thing,'" Lundquist says. "Rules have to be created rather than assumed and taken for granted."

So, what lessons can all couples learn from polyamorous partnerships?

1. They practice 'compersion'

Compersion is the pleasure you feel when your partner experiences pleasure, Lundquist says. You know the phrase, "Don't yuck someone else's yum?" Think of compersion as: "Yumming someone else's yum."

Within the polyamorous community, compersion usually refers to the joy you feel when your partner experiences sexual or romantic pleasure with someone else, but it can really apply to all kinds of pleasures, not only sexual pleasure, Lundquist says.

"Your partner has a great night out with friends and really enjoys themselves and you get to hear about that when they get home," Lundquist says. "That's a kind of compersion."

2. They're open about jealousy

Compersion occurs when partners are able to face their jealousy head-on. Instead of feeling jealous about your partner connecting with other people and having a fun time without you, you feel happy about their joy.

"Are you able to take enough pleasure in your partner's pleasure to override some pretty understandable feelings of jealousy that are going to emerge?" Lundquist says.

People in polyamorous relationships are often very open about jealousy, Lundquist says.

That doesn't mean they don't feel jealousy—it's a very normal human feeling. But they often dig deeper within themselves to understand the source of their jealousy, and then share all of those feelings with their partner to open a constructive and non-judgmental dialogue.

3. Communication is open and free-flowing

People in polyamorous relationships often find themselves redefining the norms of romantic relationships and communicating about what a healthy and fulfilling relationship looks for each of them.

Lundquist errs on the side of "over-communication" in relationships—checking in regularly on all aspects of your relationship and lives so that you're on the same page.

"I've worked with couples that have a standing monthly meeting and a big old binder that they make a point to come back to once a month and say, 'Hey, how are we doing with finanaces? How are we doing with childcare? Communicating around a schedule? How are we doing with making sure we're making time for each other in a life that's increasingly busy because we've invited other people into it? How's it going in the jealousy department? How's our own sex life?'" Lundquist says.

4. They encourage close friendships outside of their partnership

Monogamous couples could take a page out of a polyamorous partnership's playbook and try to understand that it's not only normal, but good for your partner to be close to people outside of your relationship.

"I believe close relationships outside of a primary partnership, even in a monogamous relationship, are good," Lundquist says. "It's nice to be close to people other than your spouse, and in fact, I think it's healthier. People's marriages tend to be healthier when we have other people we're close to."

The takeaway

Polyamorous partners tend to be open about jealousy, communicative about their needs (and receptive to their partner's needs), and supportive of their partner's close relationships—all things that monogamous people can incorporate into their relationships without opening them up sexually to other people.

