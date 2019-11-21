3 Resolutions For A More Eco-Loving Home in 2020 (Spoiler: You Can Start Right Now)

The super silky-smooth coatings on stovetop cookware are magic for making over-easy eggs, but if they're made using synthetic compounds like PTFEs or PFOAs (especially if they predate 2013), they're actually pretty toxic. According to the Environmental Working Group, these coatings start to break apart at high temperatures, releasing toxic fumes and particles that can make you sick (so those eggs aren't exactly organic anymore).

Not to mention that these guys are the least sustainable cookware option around: They're often cheap to buy and are frequently tossed and replaced from scratching and warping easily (sound familiar?). And in landfills, these nonstick coatings continue to release toxic gases into the soil and groundwater.

It can definitely get expensive to swap all the pots, pans, baking sheets, and muffin tins coated with toxic finishes to ones that are safer and more sustainable all at once, so try replacing each item one at a time throughout the year. Ceramic, tempered glass, cast iron, and carbon or stainless steel are all safer and longer-lasting options for cooking and baking—and many new eco-friendly brands make stick-free cookware without PFOAs or other types of toxic chemicals.