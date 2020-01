3 Resolutions For A More Eco-Loving Home in 2020 (Spoiler: You Can Start Right Now)

Clutter, which is anything you don't like, use, or need, is a form of visual distraction, and research has proved that the presence of it inside our homes is linked to elevated stress. The benefits of resolving to practice minimalism in the home go on and on: Your space is more calming and less cramped. You save money when you're not spending it on items you don't actually need, which means less waste and a smaller footprint on the planet. You don't waste time searching for things or struggle to put things away. It's literally way easier to clean!

With all that time and energy (both physical and mental) you save by not having to deal with a mess or disorganization, you free up space to pursue your goals, exercise your creativity, or finally prioritize your self-care. Eliminating clutter doesn't just cultivate a sense of peace and sanctuary; it opens up a whole new world of possibility.

There are a few ways you can begin to practice minimalism without having to totally overhaul your house (and definitely read up on how to get rid of your stuff responsibly before purging!). You can decide to choose quality over quantity whenever you can for home goods purchases, or set up a budget for yourself if you have a tendency to shop for home décor. When cleaning, keep surfaces and floors clear; find a place for everything, and remember where those places are (investing in stylish storage solutions helps!). When editing and eliminating the nonessential items, simplify one room (or even one drawer) at a time. The good news is the reward for all the work that goes into decluttering is quite immediate—no habit formation waiting period necessary.