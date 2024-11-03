Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Might Look Worse When You Travel + How To Deal

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
November 03, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
woman touching face in mirror
Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy
November 03, 2024

I swear my complexion has more travel anxiety than I do. On any given day away from home, I’m highly susceptible to increased dryness, breakouts, and texture.

If you're in the same boat, you’ll be glad to know I asked board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, M.D., FAAD, to explain why this happens and what to do about it. To come, some quick travel skin tips. 

1.

The reason: A change in weather

“Flying on airplanes is extremely dehydrating to the skin, and changes in your ambient environment may dehydrate skin if you are going to an area with dryer air or less humidity, such as the mountains,” she says.

What to do about it

To avoid skin dryness, you’ll want to call upon super hydrating products–probably more than you’re used to. Rather than travel with a light gel, bring along a rich hydrating cream. You may even consider layering noncomedogenic oils on top with ingredients like jojoba, rosehip, and grapeseed oil to lock in the moisture. If you’re out and about, reapply these moisturizers at the first sign of dryness to prevent a disrupted skin barrier (flushing, peeling, irritation, etc.)
2.

The reason: Your diet & sleep patterns are up for grabs

During most travel be it for vacation, holidays, or work, you’ll probably eat and sleep a bit differently than you’re used to—and there’s nothing wrong with that. However, Marcus warns that these changes can show up as dull, lackluster skin appearance, puffy eyes, and the like. 

While you should get the most of your days off, it’s important to know that your food lineup and your sleep patterns will impact your skin during travel, so have some extra help on hand. 

What to do about it

You may consider tossing some skin supplements and sleep supplements in your travel bag for extra support. In addition, drink plenty of water and seek out nutrient-dense snacks in between celebratory meals. 
3.

The reason: You’re skipping skin care steps

Some people may bring their entire product lineup with them, but most people will cut down their skin care routine to save suitcase space. This is totally reasonable, but you may want to be a bit more intentional about where you’re cutting—are you leaving behind your treatment steps that keep your skin smooth and taut? Forgetting your trusty SPF? Skipping the double-cleansing step?

What to do about it

There’s no saying you need to bring it all, but try to evaluate what steps in your routine are most essential and bring them along, even if you have to invest in refillable travel-size bottles. The more you can stick with your routine, the better—especially when it comes to treatments like retinol, chemical exfoliants, vitamin C, and so on. 

The takeaway

Traveling can wreak havoc on your skin thanks to a change in weather and humidity, lack of sleep, nutrition shifts, and a half-done skin care routine.

To mitigate dry skin and breakouts during travel, be mindful of what products you bring along, prioritize rich hydrating creams, and sneak in a nap or healthy snack when you can. Here, more ways to relieve dry winter skin

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)

Hannah Frye

Research Says That Using This Oil On The Skin Can Protect Collagen Production
Beauty

Research Says That Using This Oil On The Skin Can Protect Collagen Production

Alexandra Engler

Want To Up Your Scalp Care? Try This Anti-Inflammatory Ayurvedic Oil
Beauty

Want To Up Your Scalp Care? Try This Anti-Inflammatory Ayurvedic Oil

Hannah Frye

Think You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Want You To Do
Beauty

Think You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Want You To Do

Hannah Frye

3 Must-Do Steps If You Want To Avoid Dark Spots & Fine Lines
Beauty

3 Must-Do Steps If You Want To Avoid Dark Spots & Fine Lines

Alexandra Engler

A Derm's 3 Must-Have Tips To Secure Bright, Dewy Skin Year-Round
Beauty

A Derm's 3 Must-Have Tips To Secure Bright, Dewy Skin Year-Round

Jamie Schneider

45% of U.S. Drinking Water Contains 'Forever Chemicals'—Should We Be Worried?
Home

45% of U.S. Drinking Water Contains 'Forever Chemicals'—Should We Be Worried?

Emma Loewe

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion
Beauty

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion

Hannah Frye

Your Heat-Damaged Hair Is Begging You To Try This Stylist's Tip
Beauty

Your Heat-Damaged Hair Is Begging You To Try This Stylist's Tip

Hannah Frye

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)

Hannah Frye

Research Says That Using This Oil On The Skin Can Protect Collagen Production
Beauty

Research Says That Using This Oil On The Skin Can Protect Collagen Production

Alexandra Engler

Want To Up Your Scalp Care? Try This Anti-Inflammatory Ayurvedic Oil
Beauty

Want To Up Your Scalp Care? Try This Anti-Inflammatory Ayurvedic Oil

Hannah Frye

Think You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Want You To Do
Beauty

Think You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Want You To Do

Hannah Frye

3 Must-Do Steps If You Want To Avoid Dark Spots & Fine Lines
Beauty

3 Must-Do Steps If You Want To Avoid Dark Spots & Fine Lines

Alexandra Engler

A Derm's 3 Must-Have Tips To Secure Bright, Dewy Skin Year-Round
Beauty

A Derm's 3 Must-Have Tips To Secure Bright, Dewy Skin Year-Round

Jamie Schneider

45% of U.S. Drinking Water Contains 'Forever Chemicals'—Should We Be Worried?
Home

45% of U.S. Drinking Water Contains 'Forever Chemicals'—Should We Be Worried?

Emma Loewe

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion
Beauty

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion

Hannah Frye

Your Heat-Damaged Hair Is Begging You To Try This Stylist's Tip
Beauty

Your Heat-Damaged Hair Is Begging You To Try This Stylist's Tip

Hannah Frye

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)

Hannah Frye

Research Says That Using This Oil On The Skin Can Protect Collagen Production
Beauty

Research Says That Using This Oil On The Skin Can Protect Collagen Production

Alexandra Engler

Want To Up Your Scalp Care? Try This Anti-Inflammatory Ayurvedic Oil
Beauty

Want To Up Your Scalp Care? Try This Anti-Inflammatory Ayurvedic Oil

Hannah Frye

Think You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Want You To Do
Beauty

Think You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Want You To Do

Hannah Frye

3 Must-Do Steps If You Want To Avoid Dark Spots & Fine Lines
Beauty

3 Must-Do Steps If You Want To Avoid Dark Spots & Fine Lines

Alexandra Engler

A Derm's 3 Must-Have Tips To Secure Bright, Dewy Skin Year-Round
Beauty

A Derm's 3 Must-Have Tips To Secure Bright, Dewy Skin Year-Round

Jamie Schneider

45% of U.S. Drinking Water Contains 'Forever Chemicals'—Should We Be Worried?
Home

45% of U.S. Drinking Water Contains 'Forever Chemicals'—Should We Be Worried?

Emma Loewe

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion
Beauty

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion

Hannah Frye

Your Heat-Damaged Hair Is Begging You To Try This Stylist's Tip
Beauty

Your Heat-Damaged Hair Is Begging You To Try This Stylist's Tip

Hannah Frye

Airplane Air & Radiation Can Damage Your Skin—Here's How To Prevent It
Beauty

Airplane Air & Radiation Can Damage Your Skin—Here's How To Prevent It

Hannah Frye

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)

Hannah Frye

Research Says That Using This Oil On The Skin Can Protect Collagen Production
Beauty

Research Says That Using This Oil On The Skin Can Protect Collagen Production

Alexandra Engler

Want To Up Your Scalp Care? Try This Anti-Inflammatory Ayurvedic Oil
Beauty

Want To Up Your Scalp Care? Try This Anti-Inflammatory Ayurvedic Oil

Hannah Frye

Think You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Want You To Do
Beauty

Think You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Want You To Do

Hannah Frye

3 Must-Do Steps If You Want To Avoid Dark Spots & Fine Lines
Beauty

3 Must-Do Steps If You Want To Avoid Dark Spots & Fine Lines

Alexandra Engler

A Derm's 3 Must-Have Tips To Secure Bright, Dewy Skin Year-Round
Beauty

A Derm's 3 Must-Have Tips To Secure Bright, Dewy Skin Year-Round

Jamie Schneider

45% of U.S. Drinking Water Contains 'Forever Chemicals'—Should We Be Worried?
Home

45% of U.S. Drinking Water Contains 'Forever Chemicals'—Should We Be Worried?

Emma Loewe

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion
Beauty

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion

Hannah Frye

Your Heat-Damaged Hair Is Begging You To Try This Stylist's Tip
Beauty

Your Heat-Damaged Hair Is Begging You To Try This Stylist's Tip

Hannah Frye

Airplane Air & Radiation Can Damage Your Skin—Here's How To Prevent It
Beauty

Airplane Air & Radiation Can Damage Your Skin—Here's How To Prevent It

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.