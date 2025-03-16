Advertisement
3 Reasons Your Skin Might Look Worse When You Travel + How To Deal
I swear my complexion has more travel anxiety than I do. On any given day away from home, I’m highly susceptible to increased dryness, breakouts, and texture.
If you're in the same boat, you’ll be glad to know I asked board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, M.D., FAAD, to explain why this happens and what to do about it. To come, some quick travel skin tips.
The reason: A change in weather
“Flying on airplanes is extremely dehydrating to the skin, and changes in your ambient environment may dehydrate skin if you are going to an area with dryer air or less humidity, such as the mountains,” she says.
What to do about it
The reason: Your diet & sleep patterns are up for grabs
During most travel be it for vacation, holidays, or work, you’ll probably eat and sleep a bit differently than you’re used to—and there’s nothing wrong with that. However, Marcus warns that these changes can show up as dull, lackluster skin appearance, puffy eyes, and the like.
While you should get the most of your days off, it’s important to know that your food lineup and your sleep patterns will impact your skin during travel, so have some extra help on hand.
What to do about it
The reason: You’re skipping skin care steps
Some people may bring their entire product lineup with them, but most people will cut down their skin care routine to save suitcase space. This is totally reasonable, but you may want to be a bit more intentional about where you’re cutting—are you leaving behind your treatment steps that keep your skin smooth and taut? Forgetting your trusty SPF? Skipping the double-cleansing step?
What to do about it
The takeaway
Traveling can wreak havoc on your skin thanks to a change in weather and humidity, lack of sleep, nutrition shifts, and a half-done skin care routine.
To mitigate dry skin and breakouts during travel, be mindful of what products you bring along, prioritize rich hydrating creams, and sneak in a nap or healthy snack when you can. Here, more ways to relieve dry winter skin.