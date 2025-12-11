One of the sounds you may hear in a coffee shop is a loud buzzing noise: That's the bean grinder. Baristas grind their beans right before pulling an espresso shot since keeping beans whole until you are going to use them is a great way to preserve freshness and flavor. Sure, it takes an extra step when crafting your latte, but it's worth it to elevate the flavor and extend the shelf life of your beans (especially if you're investing good money in them).