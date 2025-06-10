"Crepey skin" is simply a description for a dermis that's thinner, has lost elasticity, and develops crinkly-looking wrinkles. It typically shows up on the chest, hands, thighs, upper arms, and around the eyes. There are a few factors that lead up to it, but ultimately it's the result of collagen and elastin loss. Collagen and elastin are the structural proteins that make up our dermis. When our bodies lose our natural supply, the skin becomes thinner and more wrinkled.