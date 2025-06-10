Advertisement
Why You Might Be Developing Fine Lines & Crepey Skin In Your 20s Or 30s
Things like fine lines, sagging, and thinning skin are a natural part of the aging process. It'll happen to all of us at some point in time. The concern, however, is that these changes will start showing up before they're due, or what we call "premature aging." While there's no set number to differentiate between "aging" and "premature aging"—crepey skin in your 20s or 30s typically falls into the latter category.
"Crepey skin" is simply a description for a dermis that's thinner, has lost elasticity, and develops crinkly-looking wrinkles. It typically shows up on the chest, hands, thighs, upper arms, and around the eyes. There are a few factors that lead up to it, but ultimately it's the result of collagen and elastin loss. Collagen and elastin are the structural proteins that make up our dermis. When our bodies lose our natural supply, the skin becomes thinner and more wrinkled.
So, what are the factors that level up to crepey skin? Turns out, there are a few rather unexpected ones that might surprise you:
You got too much sun
If crepey skin starts to show up in your 20s or 30s, it's most often triggered by excessive sun exposure notes board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Divya Shokeen, M.D., FAAD. As Shokeen once told mbg about crepey skin, crepey skin starting in your mid-20s is more often caused by notable tanning bed use or aggressive, unprotected sun exposure (i.e., spending long days sunbathing without any sunscreen). All the more reason to practice safe sun!
Your skin's dehydrated
Even though wrinkles are ultimately caused by structural changes in the dermal layer, hydration plays a huge role in skin suppleness. When your skin lacks moisture, the crepey appearance is more pronounced with wrinkles. Whereas when the epidermis (the skin layer on top of the dermis, your outermost skin layer) is flooded with moisture, it's going to look supple and smooth.
So, if you're seeing crepey skin start to appear on the backs of your hands, neck, or elsewhere on the body, take it as a sign that you need to up your moisturizer game. As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., once told us, "Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize—this can improve the appearance."
Look for body lotions or hand creams rich with lipids, humectants, and antioxidants (to protect collagen and elastin). There are many great skin-supporting ingredients to look for, such as ceramides, aloe vera, shea butter, oat extracts, and botanical oils (like jojoba, moringa seed, argan, or coconut). These can all soothe the skin, improve skin barrier function, and provide lasting hydration. As for antioxidants, look for vitamins C and E, panthenol, CoQ10, and niacinamide.
You're not eating enough protein
Board-certified dermatologist Carl Thornfeldt, M.D., told us that your diet can lead to developing crepey skin. Or rather, it's what's not in your diet.
"Lacking leafy green vegetables and collagen-rich foods can accelerate the development of crepey skin," he says. "Years of ingesting insufficient or poor-quality protein is also a major contributor."
Be sure to eat a robust diet high in protein, antioxidants, and healthy fats. Protein needs will vary from person to person, as well as due to what's happening in your life. But a good rule of thumb is this: Most active women will want to consume 0.7 to 1.0 grams of protein per pound of bodyweight. Most of the experts we regularly work with suggest aiming for a goal of at least 100 grams of protein per day.
The takeaway
If you're seeing crepey skin start in your 20s or 30s, then it's a surefire sign you need to make some skin care or lifestyle changes. Start with these three, and I'm sure you'll see an improvement in your skin.