Be sure to eat a robust diet high in protein, antioxidants, and healthy fats. Protein needs will vary from person to person, as well as due to what's happening in your life. But a good rule of thumb is this: Most active women will want to consume 1.2 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Most of the experts we regularly work with suggest aiming for a goal of around 100 grams of protein per day.