To encourage more opportunities in your life, be sure you're actually using your front door (rather than a garage or side door, for example). Santiago says you can also encourage guests to use the front door, as well as mindfully open it at least once a day. "This will help circulate new energy and potentially open your home, and you, to new adventures and opportunities," she notes, adding that you can also paint your door a different color than your house so it pops, and keep it well-maintained "to really invite people to use it."