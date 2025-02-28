"Moisture retention or hydration is a very important component of healthy skin—loss of hydration can result in increased crepiness," Brauer told mbg. "An intact skin barrier not only protects your body by preventing outside agents (i.e., bacteria) from getting in but also by preventing water from getting out, maintaining hydration and locking in moisture. When your skin barrier is compromised, there is a greater loss of water, resulting in decreased skin turgor, which ultimately leads to crepey skin."