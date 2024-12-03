Skip to Content
Beauty

3 Ingredients I Keep In My Fridge For Brighter, Healthier Skin

Hannah Frye
December 03, 2024
Woman with glowing skin
Image by Stocksy | Guillermo de la Torre
December 03, 2024

Our knowledge of the gut-skin axis isn't exactly breaking news, but let me give you a quick refresher in case you forgot: Damage to your gut can significantly impact how your skin looks and feels1. For some, this manifests as acne, while for others, it results in a lackluster complexion.

For this reason, it’s worthwhile to occasionally step out of the skin care aisle and into your fridge to see how you can better tend to your skin through the gut-skin axis and beyond.

Personally, I notice a huge difference in my skin’s brightness and texture when I focus on my diet. To come, three foods I like to keep in rotation at all times for the sake of skin health (and, of course, to fuel the rest of my body).

1.

Fresh fruit (especially pomegranates)

Vitamin C plays an essential role in the production of collagen, making it a necessary ingredient to ingest, as well as use topically. For this reason, I like to keep fresh fruit on hand—especially grapefruits and orange for their high vitamin C content.

But beyond the obvious contenders, we have some particularly beneficial skin fruits like pomegranate. While it may be a hassle to break out the tiny seeds, the skin perks are worthwhile. 

See, research has shown that whole-fruit pomegranate extracts can enhance photoprotection2 in the skin, helping your skin cells recover from damage caused by UV light exposure. Another double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial found that daily pomegranate consumption could help with sun-induced pigmentation. It’s pretty impressive for a single fruit, so it’s no wonder you can spot this ingredient in beauty supplements on the market today. 

How to use it: Sprinkle pomegranate seeds in your oatmeal, yogurt, salads, or add some concentrated juice to your water. 

2.

Avocados

I’m not a frequent fish consumer, so I have to get omega-3s from elsewhere—preferably from avocados.

While it may not be as trendy as it once was, avocado toast has become a quick, easy breakfast for me, and it packs a punch for your skin, too. 

Omega-3s help to support your skin's natural lipid layer; natural lipids (like ceramides) and fatty acids live on the surface of your skin, which help seal in moisture and keep environmental aggressors out.

What’s more, a recent study even found that consuming more omega-3s through diet and supplementation can help alleviate acne while improving quality of life (thanks to brain-supporting properties). 

Not an avocado fan? It’s hardly your only option for omega-3s in the kitchen—here’s a list of more

3.

Fermented foods

I try to keep at least one form of fermented food in the fridge at all times. Some weeks, I favor kombucha, while others, it’s all about kimchi and sauerkraut. My reason? Eating fermented foods can help populate your gut's microbial community with a skilled workforce of beneficial bacteria. 

As mentioned earlier, the skin and gut are connected, so feeding your gut microbiome has a positive impact on the skin as well. Plus, it adds a nice tang to any dish. Here, a longer list of fermented foods to keep on hand.

The takeaway

Your skin care routine doesn’t just include topical products, but also what you eat. Making fresh fruit, omega-3s, and fermented foods a priority will help to feed your complexion from the inside out. For more tips on eating for brighter, firmer skin, tune into the mindbodygreen Clean Beauty School podcast

More On This Topic

