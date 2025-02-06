Skip to Content
Integrative Health

These 3-Ingredient Breakfast Cookies Can Help Restore Collagen & Taste Delicious

Abby Moore
Abby Moore
February 06, 2025
By Abby Moore
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Oatmeal Cookies
February 06, 2025

I'm a devout member of the savory breakfasts club, but when a pastry tastes this good, I'll bite. Plus, there's just something so fun about cookies for breakfast—it's a wink at childhood in the best possible way.

These collagen breakfast cookies recently graced my Instagram feed and look absolutely divine, but the real kicker? They require only three fundamental ingredients: oats, bananas, and collagen powder. 

Essentially, it's another way to jazz up your regular oatmeal—combine all the ingredients you would normally include in your bowl of oats (walnuts, chocolate chips, cinnamon, what have you), roll them into cookie shapes, and bam, you've got a brand-new iteration that takes no time to make.

Experts frequently rave about collagen oats, as it's a great (and low-fuss) way to reap the beauty benefits of those high-quality collagen peptides.*

A scoop of collagen will immediately dissolve into the creamy confection and remain undetectable. We'd never knock a trusty bowl of oats, but doesn't a collagen breakfast cookie sound so much more exciting? 

Feel free to chuck in some optional spices and flavors, like a sprinkle of ginger or cinnamon—perfect for those partial to savory flavors who love that hint of spice.

Eat a few of these cookies for breakfast (or the entire plate), and file this under recipes you make at least once a week. 

Collagen Breakfast Cookies

Makes 8 cookies

Ingredients

Method

  1. Scoop a spoonful of the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Keep scooping until all the batter is gone. (There should be enough for eight small cookies, but it might yield fewer if you make them bigger.)
  2. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes at 325°F, or until golden brown.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

