3 Reusable Household Swaps That Can Help Reduce Plastic Waste

Is it just us, or does spring cleaning feel particularly purpose-driven this year? We might chalk it up to last summer’s single-use plastic straw bans, this winter’s buzz around decluttering, and all the action to protect our planet we’re seeing in between.

But it’s safe to say that the low-waste movement has been catapulted into the spotlight. And now that landfills aren’t just filling up but becoming more costly, it’s clear we'll need to start recycling better, and make more mindful swaps in our daily lives.

Take all those used kitchen sponges, for example: While the house may be spotless, we’re leaving a big mess in our landfills—one that won’t go away in our lifetime. The harsh reality is that the majority of all plastic ever made still exists in some shape or form, while the production of new plastic isn’t slowing down. All that said, one of the easiest ways to start lowering our own impact is by swapping out single-use plastic items, and the good news is that there are so many brands making products that are reusable, refillable, or designed with sustainable materials.