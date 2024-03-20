Advertisement
3 Steps To Perfect Eggs Every Time, From A Professional Chef
Perfecting scrambled eggs is a delicate art. One misstep can result in dry, lackluster eggs or a texture so runny it's cringe-worthy. Yet, when executed flawlessly, scrambled eggs can elevate your cooking prowess to near-professional levels, earning oohs and ahhs from your dining mates.
Given the range of egg preferences (from soft scrambled to well done), the ultimate objective is to refine your technique to craft the perfect scramble tailored to your taste buds. Thankfully, Kimbal Musk, a seasoned professional chef, restaurateur, and author of The Kitchen Cookbook, is poised to offer invaluable guidance on this culinary journey. Stay tuned for his expert advice recently shared on the mindbodygreen podcast.
Practice with intention—repetition isn’t always enough
We asked Musk why the scrambled egg is so often botched. His response: “The No. 1 reason is people don’t practice.” But Musk clarifies that the number of times you make your eggs—be it scrambled, fried, poached, or what have you—doesn’t count as practicing in the artistic sense.
He quotes the bestselling author Malcom Gladwell1, saying, “It’s not 10,000 hours of doing the sport; it’s 10,000 hours where each hour is with an intent to learn—and that’s a very important distinction.” In this scenario, egg-making is the sport, and a hihgly-technical one at that.
Musk recommends practicing your egg recipe, be it a soft scramble or luxe omelet, four or five times using some great recipe books (or even just online recipes) if you need guidance. The experts can lend advice on the best temperature, cooking time, stirring methods, and so on—saving you time standing at the stove.
He adds, “Every time people approach cooking eggs, they don’t take the time to say, ‘What am I going to learn about this one?’” So the next time you’re ready to whip up this breakfast staple, go in with a plan and some resources, so you’re sure to make better eggs this time than you did the last.
Don't multitask
Ahead of your egg venture, it's crucial to understand that multitasking won't aid your efforts. Take the time to cook your sausage, prepare avocado toast, or assemble your fruit salad before diving into the process of cooking your eggs.
“It is total meditative focus,” Musk says about this mindset. “There is no multitasking, because you’ve got to get it right.”
Even Musk’s soft scramble recipe from the cookbook, which he declares he’s made a few thousand times, can go awry if he gets distracted. “I know if I take my eye off the ball for one second, it won't be what I want it to be.”
Put on some music in the background (or tune into this very episode of the mindbodygreen podcast!) and focus on the egg at hand. Alternatively, embrace the silence as you watch it sizzle, stirring as needed according to your recipe. Use this moment as a peaceful break from the noise that will likely accompany the rest of your day.
Invest in the right pan & use it every time
Even with laser focus and a detailed plan, your eggs just won’t perform if the pan underneath is compromised. Nonstick pans may be helpful for a slippery over-easy egg, but many of them can have PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals” that are worth avoiding.
Why? Well, there's research suggesting that exposure to PFAS can cause hormone disruption, reproductive issues2, and certain cancers3 in animals and humans—though scientists are still unsure about the level of exposure needed to affect health.
It’s better to be safe than sorry, here, and find a pan that’s made from a ceramic coating (and find a company that discloses where they source that ceramic material) or invest in another material like cast iron, glass, stainless steel, and so on (more options here).
Especially if you’re using one of these recommended materials, it's crucial to commit to watching your eggs, stirring often, and properly oiling the pan ahead of time. Additionally, you may want to consider keeping the heat a bit lower to prevent the egg from sticking.
Once you find your ideal pan that performs to your liking, establish a routine of using that same pan consistently—or invest time in mastering the one you already own, dedicated to optimizing its use for eggs.
Musk agrees: “You’ve got to really think about the pan you’re using and use that same pan every single time you practice, because a different pan will give you a different result,” he says.
The takeaway
Perfecting eggs requires deliberate practice and focused attention. Kimbal Musk emphasizes the importance of intentional learning, recommending practice with a clear goal in mind and a commitment to using the same pan consistently. So, whether it's mastering the art of the soft scramble or perfecting a luxurious omelet, approach each egg-cooking session with mindfulness and dedication for consistently delicious results. From there, know that Musk is more than just the egg master: Tune into the full episode for more of his must-have cooking tips.
