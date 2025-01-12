Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Home

The Telltale Signs Your Houseplant Needs A Bigger Pot

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 12, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Young Woman Planting Potted Flower At Home
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
January 12, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

At one point or another, most plants will need to be repotted. They're living and growing things, after all! Here are some telltale signs that your greenery has outgrown its current home and is due for an upgrade.

Three signs it's time to repot

First things first: Know that repotting doesn't necessarily mean you need to transfer your plant to an entirely new home. Sometimes, like when soil has become too compacted, your plant's roots might just need a good rinse and fresh soil, and you can get away with placing them back into the same vessel.

You can tell your soil needs to be replaced if it doesn't seem to actually absorb any moisture when you water it and consistently looks dry and crusty.

In the following cases, though, you'll want to transfer your plant to a slightly larger pot that's an inch or two wider in diameter.

1.

The roots are visibly overgrown

Are roots growing out of the drainage hole at the bottom of your planter? This is a telltale sign there's not enough room in that pot anymore. If your pot doesn't have a drainage hole (which it probably should), you can also check on the root system by turning the pot over and very gently pulling the plant out. Overcrowded roots will have formed a thick web at the bottom of the soil in the shape of the pot.

2.

Your plant is growing normally but has an abundance of yellow leaves

"If you're starting to see an equal amount of new leaves and yellow leaves, what's happening inside the pot is it's really survival of the fittest," Maryah Greene, the founder of Greene Piece, tells mbg. "The plant is running out of room, and the new roots that are growing are taking over the old roots."

3.

Leaves are drooping—particularly when the soil is still wet

And lastly, if your plants' leaves are drooping, even when it's been getting the right amount of water, that could be an indication the roots are taking up too much space. "It's potentially pot-bound," Erin Marino from The Sill previously told mbg, "meaning its roots don't have any more room to grow and you should move it to a larger pot."

Once you give your plants a new home, they should thank you for it with new growth—especially if you replant while summer is still in full swing.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This 2-Second Technique Can Make Your Cut Flowers Last For Weeks
Home

This 2-Second Technique Can Make Your Cut Flowers Last For Weeks

Emma Loewe

A Trichologist Wants You To Focus On This Vitamin For Better Hair Growth
Beauty

A Trichologist Wants You To Focus On This Vitamin For Better Hair Growth

Hannah Frye

Is It Acne Or Rosacea? How To Spot The Difference, According To Derms
Beauty

Is It Acne Or Rosacea? How To Spot The Difference, According To Derms

Jamie Schneider

The Best Natural Detergent For You, Depending On Your Laundry Needs
Home

The Best Natural Detergent For You, Depending On Your Laundry Needs

Emma Loewe

When To Actually Detangle Your Hair, Based On Your Hair Type
Beauty

When To Actually Detangle Your Hair, Based On Your Hair Type

Alexandra Engler

The New Whole30 Is Here (& It Comes With These Rule Changes)
Paid Content | Penguin Random House

The New Whole30 Is Here (& It Comes With These Rule Changes)

Braelyn Wood

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines
Beauty

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines

Hannah Frye

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups
Beauty

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups

Alexandra Engler

This 2-Second Technique Can Make Your Cut Flowers Last For Weeks
Home

This 2-Second Technique Can Make Your Cut Flowers Last For Weeks

Emma Loewe

A Trichologist Wants You To Focus On This Vitamin For Better Hair Growth
Beauty

A Trichologist Wants You To Focus On This Vitamin For Better Hair Growth

Hannah Frye

Is It Acne Or Rosacea? How To Spot The Difference, According To Derms
Beauty

Is It Acne Or Rosacea? How To Spot The Difference, According To Derms

Jamie Schneider

The Best Natural Detergent For You, Depending On Your Laundry Needs
Home

The Best Natural Detergent For You, Depending On Your Laundry Needs

Emma Loewe

When To Actually Detangle Your Hair, Based On Your Hair Type
Beauty

When To Actually Detangle Your Hair, Based On Your Hair Type

Alexandra Engler

The New Whole30 Is Here (& It Comes With These Rule Changes)
Paid Content | Penguin Random House

The New Whole30 Is Here (& It Comes With These Rule Changes)

Braelyn Wood

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines
Beauty

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines

Hannah Frye

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups
Beauty

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups

Alexandra Engler

This 2-Second Technique Can Make Your Cut Flowers Last For Weeks
Home

This 2-Second Technique Can Make Your Cut Flowers Last For Weeks

Emma Loewe

A Trichologist Wants You To Focus On This Vitamin For Better Hair Growth
Beauty

A Trichologist Wants You To Focus On This Vitamin For Better Hair Growth

Hannah Frye

Is It Acne Or Rosacea? How To Spot The Difference, According To Derms
Beauty

Is It Acne Or Rosacea? How To Spot The Difference, According To Derms

Jamie Schneider

The Best Natural Detergent For You, Depending On Your Laundry Needs
Home

The Best Natural Detergent For You, Depending On Your Laundry Needs

Emma Loewe

When To Actually Detangle Your Hair, Based On Your Hair Type
Beauty

When To Actually Detangle Your Hair, Based On Your Hair Type

Alexandra Engler

The New Whole30 Is Here (& It Comes With These Rule Changes)
Paid Content | Penguin Random House

The New Whole30 Is Here (& It Comes With These Rule Changes)

Braelyn Wood

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines
Beauty

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines

Hannah Frye

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups
Beauty

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups

Alexandra Engler

This Treatment Instantly Brightens Dark, Tired Under-Eyes (& It's Buy One, Get One Free)
Beauty

This Treatment Instantly Brightens Dark, Tired Under-Eyes (& It's Buy One, Get One Free)

Carleigh Ferrante

This 2-Second Technique Can Make Your Cut Flowers Last For Weeks
Home

This 2-Second Technique Can Make Your Cut Flowers Last For Weeks

Emma Loewe

A Trichologist Wants You To Focus On This Vitamin For Better Hair Growth
Beauty

A Trichologist Wants You To Focus On This Vitamin For Better Hair Growth

Hannah Frye

Is It Acne Or Rosacea? How To Spot The Difference, According To Derms
Beauty

Is It Acne Or Rosacea? How To Spot The Difference, According To Derms

Jamie Schneider

The Best Natural Detergent For You, Depending On Your Laundry Needs
Home

The Best Natural Detergent For You, Depending On Your Laundry Needs

Emma Loewe

When To Actually Detangle Your Hair, Based On Your Hair Type
Beauty

When To Actually Detangle Your Hair, Based On Your Hair Type

Alexandra Engler

The New Whole30 Is Here (& It Comes With These Rule Changes)
Paid Content | Penguin Random House

The New Whole30 Is Here (& It Comes With These Rule Changes)

Braelyn Wood

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines
Beauty

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines

Hannah Frye

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups
Beauty

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups

Alexandra Engler

This Treatment Instantly Brightens Dark, Tired Under-Eyes (& It's Buy One, Get One Free)
Beauty

This Treatment Instantly Brightens Dark, Tired Under-Eyes (& It's Buy One, Get One Free)

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansWhat Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In RelationshipsThe 4 Attachment Styles: How They Form + Dating HabitsEnneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.