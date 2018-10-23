Looking For A New Gifting Tradition This Year? Here Are 3 Amazing Ideas

You’re traveling, you’re feasting, you’re party hopping—and likely all on very little sleep. It’s tempting to push the pedal to the metal through the constant holiday hype around us. But instead of making your mantra “keep calm and party on,” do your body, mind, and spirit a favor—because we all tend to spread ourselves super thin this time of year—and seek balance during this season of excess.

To do this, a ritual inspired by ayurveda, the ancient holistic health system that’s centered around the principle of balanced living, is a good place to start. In ayurveda, there are three mind-states or energies—sattva, rajas, and tamas—that we experience. Tamas and rajas energies have a tendency toward imbalance, especially during the holidays when there’s tons of physical and emotional stimulation.

Too much tamas can make you feel unmotivated or tired, while too much rajas can make you feel like you can’t sit still. The sweet spot is more sattva energy, which brings up feelings not only of contentment and stability but also of love and joy, and brings down the effects of tamas and rajas. When sattva is the dominant energy, you feel more calm, clear, and peaceful.