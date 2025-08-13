Galloway fears we've lost the art of social connection, which is why he encourages his sons to strike up a conversation with at least one stranger. "I don't care if it's in line to get peanuts," he shares. "I want you to say something to the person in front of you. I want you to ask the person giving you your Coca-Cola, 'Where are you from?' I find young people are isolating [themselves] to their phones, not developing the skills to engage in physical relationships, and that's going to have a huge impact on our mental health."