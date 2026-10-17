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A 200K-Person Study Found A Link Between This Condition & Early Dementia
Epilepsy is best known for the seizures it causes, but researchers are also investigating how it might affect brain health over time. One question is whether people with epilepsy are more likely to develop dementia before age 65, known as young-onset dementia.
A large study explored this connection, looking at health records from two European countries and tracking dementia diagnoses over time.
The results suggest a link between the two conditions, although researchers still don't know exactly why they occur together.
About the study
Previous research has linked epilepsy to dementia later in life, but its relationship with young-onset dementia is less understood.
Researchers compared health records from people with and without young-onset dementia in France and Sweden. The French analysis included more than 11,000 people with dementia and 113,000 without it.
The Swedish analysis included over 16,000 people with dementia and 164,000 comparison participants.
The team also followed more than 200,000 French adults for up to 10 years to see how often dementia developed among people with and without epilepsy.
Epilepsy was linked to a higher risk of dementia before 65
Across both countries, people with young-onset dementia were more likely to have a history of epilepsy.
The long-term French data showed a similar pattern, with dementia developing more often among people with epilepsy than those without it.
Here's how the numbers compared over 10 years:
- Newly diagnosed epilepsy: About 2.2% developed young-onset dementia.
- Existing epilepsy: About 1.74% developed young-onset dementia.
- No epilepsy: About 0.21% developed young-onset dementia.
A separate French comparison found that 12.5% of people with young-onset dementia had previously been diagnosed with epilepsy, compared with 1.2% of people without dementia.
Although the differences are notable, most people with epilepsy in the long-term study did not develop dementia before age 65.
Why epilepsy & dementia may be connected
The association was stronger among people managing multiple health conditions, suggesting that overall health may also help explain the link.
Still, there's a key distinction to keep in mind.
This was an observational study, so researchers could identify a connection between epilepsy and dementia but couldn't prove that epilepsy causes dementia. The study also couldn't establish exactly why the conditions were linked.
Having epilepsy doesn't mean dementia is inevitable, and these population-level findings can't predict an individual's future.
What to do if you have epilepsy
This research isn't a reason to assume dementia is in your future. Instead, it reinforces the value of staying engaged with your health care team.
- Speak up about persistent changes: Tell your neurologist or primary care provider if you notice ongoing difficulties with memory, concentration, or reasoning.
- Stick with your treatment plan: Don't stop or change seizure medication based on this study. Discuss treatment concerns with your health care team.
- Consider your overall health: Ask your doctor how managing other health conditions fits into your long-term care.
The takeaway
Epilepsy was associated with a higher likelihood of dementia before 65, but most people with epilepsy in this study didn't develop it.
Keep up with your care, and bring persistent changes in memory or thinking to your doctor's attention. It's a reason to stay informed, not to assume the worst.