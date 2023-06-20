Even if you have a mascara wand designed for lengthening, volouminizing, or thickening, it still matters how you move that wand.

“If you want that super doe-eyed, wide-open eye look, you’re going to brush your lashes straight up with your mascara wand,” Emmy award-winning makeup artist Donni Davy tells mbg.

This method is great for super-awake, lively-looking eyes. For a more sultry look, you'll want to use the opposite technique.

Davy explains, “If you want a more elongated look, you’ll still want to curl your lashes really well, and then you’ll brush your lashes straight outwards toward your temples with your mascara wand.”

If you’re going to elongate your lashes with the approach above, opt for a universal mascara like the Saie Mascara 101 to ensure your lashes don’t bunch up at your outer corner. (This wand also has a spherical tip, which is perfect for catching stubborn hairs at the outer corners.)