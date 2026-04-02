Caffeine itself affects neurotransmitters tied to motivation and mood, including dopamine. That can translate into better focus and a subtle lift in how you feel moving through the day. At the same time, coffee contains a range of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that may also contribute. Chronic low-grade inflammation is increasingly implicated in the pathophysiology of depression, so exposures, like coffee, that help modulate that baseline could have meaningful effects over time.