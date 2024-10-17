Advertisement
12 Best Bikini Trimmers In All Styles + Expert Tips For Hair Removal
If shaving has never been that great of an experience for you, you’re not alone. Razor bumps, irritation, cuts, burns, and even infection can all be brought on by dull or cheap tools, especially when used on sensitive skin.
One way to level up the hair removal process: Switch to an elevated device, like a bikini trimmer. These are quite different from your classic two or three-blade razor and can deliver a much smoother shave, sans irritation.
However, there are heaps of trimmers out there, making it more difficult to choose the perfect one. To help you out, we selected the 12 best bikini trimmers on the market right now to ease your search.
- Best overall: Meridian The Trimmer Premium Edition
- Best splurge: Bushbalm The Francesca
- Best combo: Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women with Bikini Trimmer
- Best for sensitive skin: Fur Trimmer
- Best battery-operated: Gilette Venus Gentle Trimmer
- Best for beginners: Philips Bikini Genie Trimmer
- Best budget: Clio PalmPerfect Bikini Trimmer
- Best kit: Remington Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini Kit
- Best for sensitive skin: Panasonic Bikini Shaper and Trimmer
- Best for touch-ups: Flawless Touch Bikini Shaver and Trimmer
- Best safety razor: Oui The People Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor
- Best affordable razor: Billie Razor Starter Kit
mindbodygreen's picks for the best bikini trimmers
Best overall: Meridian The Trimmer Premium Edition
Pro
- Waterproof
- Smooth glide
- Color range
Con
- Pricey
Power Source:USB-C
Trimming guide length:3-6 mm9-12 mm
Comes with:Cleaning brushCharger
This trimmer is a one-stop shop. With multiple trimming guides, a waterproof design, and a high-quality ceramic blade, you'll simply never need another trimmer. This one works on longer, thicker hair or short and fine hair—it's made for everyone. Replace the blades every three to four months and charge your trimmer after every 90 (yes, 90) minutes of use. Pop on the travel lock if you need to toss it in your suitcase or leave it in the shower. In simple terms, this pick is pro-grade yet beginner-friendly. Plus, who doesn't love a chic design and a wide range of beautiful colors to choose from?
What reviewers say:
"I am extremely impressed by this trimmer. It works so well. Definitely the best trimmer I have ever owned. If you are looking for an amazing trimmer- look no more! I highly recommended." - Jill
Best splurge: Bushbalm The Francesca
Pro
- Great for razor bumps
- Eases post-shave hyperpigmentation
- Up to 5 hours battery life
Con
- Pricey
Power Source:USB
Trimming guide length:3-6 mmNo gaurd
Comes with:Cleaning brushChargerLubricantTravel bag
This award-winning trimmer is worth the hype. The adjustable trimmer guide ensures you can get whatever kind of finish you want—even a super smooth and even shave. When swiping through the before and after photos on the product page, you'll see for yourself just how great this one is for easing razor bumps and post-shaving hyperpigmentation. Plus, the 5-hour battery life and waterproof design make it as low maintenance as can be.
What reviewers say:
"Easy to use, nice to look at, it feels expensive (the weight and material used??) but it wasn’t. Would recommend to anyone and/or buy again." - Jaclyn S.
Best combo: Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women with Bikini Trimmer
Pro
- 2-in-1
- Affordable
Con
- Not the most user-friendly
Power Source:AAA Batteries
Trimming guide length:3-6 mm9-12 mm
Comes with:Replacement blades
Who doesn't love a multitasker? This dual-ended pick can handle the majority of your bikini shaving needs thanks to the trimmer on one end and razor on the other. As a bonus, those with ultra-sensitive or dry skin will favor the hydrating drugstore razor thanks to the hypoallergenic moisturizing serum surrounding the blades.
Best for sensitive skin: Fur Trimmer
Pro
- LED spotlight for hard-to-reach areas
- Adjustable trimming guides
- Cordless charging
Con
- Can be difficult to clean
Power Source:USB
Trimming guide length:1 mm2.5 mm5 mm
Comes with:ChargerCharging baseStorage bagCharger adapter
If you're looking for a simple cleanup without removing everything, this rechargeable trimmer is exactly what you need. It comes with four trimming lengths so you can decide what's best for you. Plus, it's cordless and water-resistant, so you can use it in or out of the shower.
What reviewers say:
"I love the way the blade moves, I drag it through the hair I want to trim with a guard on and it just goes where I need it to, trimming the hair without too much effort on my part. It goes both directions and has a handy light. The trim guards will occasionally pop off while in use but it’s not a disaster. The whole setup is very sleek and lovely." Chelsea L.
Best battery-operated : Gilette Venus Gentle Trimmer
Pro
- Travel-friendly
- Durable
- Easy to clean
Con
- Semi-slippery handle
Power Source:AA Batteries
Trimming guide length:3-5 mm
If you want a battery-operated, simple trimmer, this one is a great pick. It's super easy to clean, with a sliding tip for a more complete rinse. It's waterproof, super portable, and it only comes with one trimming size, an ideal setup for someone looking to gently launch into the world of bikini trimmers.
Best for beginners: Philips Bikini Genie Trimmer
Pro
- Trims down to 0.5 mm
- Easy to use
- Washable trimming head
Trimming guide length:3-5 mm0.5 mm
Comes with:Cleaning brushStorage bag
If you've never used a bikini trimmer, it can be difficult to maneuver the larger devices around hard-to-reach areas. If this sounds familiar, then consider picking up this one—the super narrow trimming head ensures you can glide and slide into any skin creases. The kit comes with two clip-on trimming guides and a detachable trimming head for super easy cleaning, too.
Best budget: Clio PalmPerfect Bikini Trimmer
Pros
- Affordable
- 3 different trimming guides
Cons
- Reviewers note blades can be difficult to clean
- Not fully waterproof
Power Source:AAA Batteries
Trimming guide length:3-6 mm9-12 mmNo gaurd
Here we have a battery-operated bikini trimmer that's a bit more budget-friendly. This favorite features a dual blade with rounded edges for nick-free comfort and an ergonomic grip for ease of use. The trimmer comes with a wider trimming guide and a precision guide so you can use it on any desired area.
What reviewers say:
"I really like this overall but the only thing that I think it could use improvement on to make it a 5 star purchase is designing the blade so it's a little easier to clean. I've had this for a few months and the battery is still lasting. As far as ease of use, it's extremely easy to use and I personally haven't had any issues with cuts or the blade being too sharp."
Best kit: Remington Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini Kit
Pro
- Full kit
- Affordable
Con
- Doesn't feel luxurious
Power Source:AA Batteries
Trimming guide length:No gaurd2 mm4 mm6 mm
Comes with:Storage bagExfoliator
For those on the go, less is always more. This kit comes with an exfoliating brush to use pre-shave, four different shaving guide lengths, a foil attachment for a closer shave, and a blade cover for easy packing. While it may not be the most luxurious design, it certainly gets the job done and will travel anywhere you need it to.
What reviewers say:
"Simply finally satisfied. I've been on a lookout for a good electric razor for sensitive ares for months!! I tried so many, wasted so much money, and irritated my sensitive areas so much! But this is a lifesaver. Finally! It's the only one of all the ones that I've tried that actually does what's advertised - shaves till smooth and no pain!" - Diana
Best for sensitive skin: Panasonic Bikini Shaper and Trimmer
Pro
- Angled trimmer for precision
- Great for sensitive skin
Con
- Won't provide a fully bare shave
Power Source:AA Batteries
Trimming guide length:5 different lengths
Comes with:Cleaning brush
If you're super prone to ingrown hairs, then opt for a trimmer like this. While it won't provide a 100% bare shave, that's kind of the point. Keep your body hair to a short length every day, and rotate in a razor for special occasions when you want to go above and beyond. This way, you'll preserve your sensitive skin and ensure it's ready (read: bump-free) for a clean shave when you choose to do so.
Best for touch-ups: Flawless Touch Bikini Shaver and Trimmer
Pro
- Affordable
- Precise
Con
- Not the best for long hair
Power Source:AAA Batteries
Trimming guide length:No gaurd3 mm
Comes with:Cleaning brush
While this angled dry shaver won't cut through long hairs, it's a great way to touch up an already trimmed bikini line. The blade comes with one larger trimming guide and a smaller blade for a close, precise hair removal process. It even has an LED light for better visibility in hard-to-reach areas.
Best safety razor: Oui The People Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor
Pro
- Super close shave
- Never leaves razor burn
- Sustainable design
Con
- Pricey
Trimming guide length:No gaurd
Equal parts chic and functional, this razor features one single blade to get the job done; this smart innovation minimizes the risk of razor burn or ingrown hairs. Though the razor itself might be an investment at $85, thanks to $11 refillable blades this pick is a seriously stylish eco-friendly option.
What our tester says:
I've used this razor for the past year, and I absolutely love it. I will admit it takes a bit more time to shave (as would any safety razor) but the results are so worth it. I've skipped ingrowns and razor burn every time I use this tool. Not to mention, the heavy weight ensures your shave is as close as can be, revealing a smooth and stubble-free surface for days to come.
Best affordable razor: Billie Razor Starter Kit
Pro
- Affordable
- Close shave
- Can tackle any length of hair
Con
- Sharper blades than most requires extra attention
Comes with:Replacement bladesShower holder
While this one isn't technically a bikini trimmer, it's a heavy-duty razor that can tackle longer and thicker hair with ease. The five sharp blades are accompanied by a cushion-like gel surrounding the razor to ensure your skin is never dry pre- or post-glide. Think of this one like your classic razor, with major upgrades.
What our tester says:
This one is another tried-and-true razor recommendation. Each time I use this razor, I'm shocked that the price tag is only set at $10, as plenty of other, more pricey options do half as good of a job. The blades are sharp, so I do recommend taking a bit more time shaving than you normally would with a classic razor.
How we picked the best bikini trimmers
- Safety: When selecting products, we made sure each of the trimmers below is safe and easy to use, so you’re not putting yourself at risk for worse cuts and scrapes for the sake of a better shave. For those that are better for experienced users, we’ll flag it in the box to the right.
- Hygiene: Any tool that touches your skin should be easy to clean. The trimmers below are all great picks for anyone prone to infection or those who want to take the guesswork out of cleaning their personal care tools.
- Variety: Everyone has different hair and preferences when it comes to hair removal. Below, you’ll find a variety of trimmers including budget-friendly options, luxury products, simple razors, and complex devices.
- Usability: You shouldn’t need a 12-page manual to use a bikini trimmer. Our picks are user-friendly and versatile, so you can find one product you love and stick with it.
How to use a bikini trimmer
While each product will come with unique instructions, there’s a few general process steps that will help you nail a smooth, bump-free finish. Below, a general derm-approved routine to follow:
- Soften the skin: "Prior to shaving, spend about 10 minutes in warm water to help soften the outer layer of skin," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.said, as it makes it easier to remove hair and decreases the chance of razor burn. A long soak in the bath will do, or simply shave toward the end of your shower so the water has time to soften the skin.
- Exfoliate: Here's where your exfoliation step comes into play. You can opt for dry brushing or use a physical scrub like SkinFix Resurface+ Glycolic and Lactic Acid Renewing Body Scrub or use an exfoliating mitt like the Kate McLeod Body Mitt.
- Apply shaving cream: Don't skip the shaving cream step. "It's important to use a shaving cream or mousse, because when you shave, you are shaving the outermost layers of skin, too," said King. "If you don't use a good product with emollients and occlusives to protect and moisturize the skin, you can end up with abrasions and irritation—this is razor burn." Whether you use a foam, gel, mousse, shave bar or oil, make sure you have some sort of lubrication before taking a razor to the skin. If you’re looking to cut back on plastic in your bathing routine, opt for the Good Time Moisturizing Shave Bar.
- Shave: "Shave in single strokes in the direction of hair growth, cleaning the razor [or trimmer] between strokes," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. told mbg. Don't go over the same area more than once, and make sure your razor is clean and sharp each time you use it: "If you feel any tugging on the skin, it means that the blades are getting dull and they should be switched out," he adds.
- Moisturize: After rinsing and patting dry, make sure to apply a moisturizer or body lotion to repair the skin barrier and keep it hydrated. "Remember that shaving is an interaction between the blade, the hair, and skin itself," notes Zeichner. Meaning, it's crucial to soothe and nourish the skin after dragging a razor over it (and who doesn't love the feeling of lotion on freshly shaved skin?). Plus, a calming lotion can help prevent flakes, inflammation, and irritation, all of which can lead to clogged pores and ingrowns. For the bikini area specifically, opt for something fragrance-free like the mbg fragrance-free postbiotic body lotion or simple botanical oils like jojoba or grapeseed oil.
Frequently asked questions
How do you use a bikini trimmer?
Each trimmer will come with a set of directions. However, most trimmers should be used on wet skin after you've exfoliated the area. Start slow and go in single strokes, shaking out the hair every pass or so. Always moisturize the area afterward with a fragrance-free, gentle hydrator like jojoba oil or a fragrance-free lotion.
Will bikini trimmers leave stubble?
Some bikini trimmers will leave some stubble. This is because the trimmers have guides that prevent the blade from actually touching the skin. If you want an ultra-smooth finish, look for a trimmer with a smaller trimming guide size or no trimming guide at all. Or, opt for a razor instead.
How do you prevent ingrown hairs when using a bikini trimmer?
To prevent ingrown hairs, make sure to do the following: Exfoliate the skin before you shave, soften the hairs with warm water, apply shaving cream or gel, shave in the direction of hair growth, and moisturize the area afterward.
The takeaway
If you choose to trim the hair down there, you're going to want to come equipped with the right tools. Luckily, these more than pass our test to tend to the sensitive skin in the area.
