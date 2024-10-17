This trimmer is a one-stop shop. With multiple trimming guides, a waterproof design, and a high-quality ceramic blade, you'll simply never need another trimmer. This one works on longer, thicker hair or short and fine hair—it's made for everyone. Replace the blades every three to four months and charge your trimmer after every 90 (yes, 90) minutes of use. Pop on the travel lock if you need to toss it in your suitcase or leave it in the shower. In simple terms, this pick is pro-grade yet beginner-friendly. Plus, who doesn't love a chic design and a wide range of beautiful colors to choose from?





What reviewers say:

"I am extremely impressed by this trimmer. It works so well. Definitely the best trimmer I have ever owned. If you are looking for an amazing trimmer- look no more! I highly recommended." - Jill