10 Amazing Gift Ideas That Also Support The Future Of Our Planet

To help you in your green gifting search, we've rounded up some of our favorite eco-friendly products and brands, such as luxury textile brand Micro Cotton. In an effort to reduce the amount of water and energy used, Micro Cotton utilizes a zero-liquid discharge technology, which allows them to recover and reuse 98.5% of the water in their production process. That's 89 towels created with the same amount of water it takes a conventional towel manufacturer to create one. This level of sustainability deserves to be shared—and the holidays are a perfect time to do it! For more sustainable superstars, check out our shortlist below: