Why Long-Distance Relationships Don't Work

Long distance relationships are not for the fearful; they’re for the audacious, the brassy, bold, and brave. You exchange massive time alone for fleeting doses of joy with your beloved.

Critics say the long-distance relationship is doomed.

Heartache inevitable.

Dreams decimated.

“You can’t go on that way forever,” they tout.

But you insist you can.

And as long as you do, you’ll be required to practice the qualities of faith and fortitude. Independence and imagination. A long-distance relationship is for those who find possibility in the improbable. It can be a shelter for the noncommitters, for the less-than-motivated.

Yet, to be enamored with someone’s absence is to be a quintessential romantic. And who can thwart the benefits?

The urgency of every second together. Because they all count.

Elation rushes in as each kiss is savored, every touch cherished.

Reality is divinely air-brushed and memories pristinely sealed—set aside to be deliciously revisited later.

On the phone, your makeup is perfect, your legs are always shaved, and your sweatpants and decal tee shirt become silk shorts and a lace bra.

You never have to pick up his laundry, wash the dinner dishes, or ask him to finally for-the-love-of-god-turn off the TV. How many times can you watch Transformers, the movie, anyway?

Yet, love and doubt aren’t mutually exclusive. And in the case of long distance relationships, bliss can certainly require sweat.

Someone is: