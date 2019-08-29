An Introduction To The Sacral Chakra + How To Heal It
The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body. The second chakra, Svadhisthana or sacral chakra, controls our creative and sexual energy. When it is open, we are more alert and less susceptible to fatigue. Here's a quick beginner's guide to this chakra:
Location of the sacral chakra.
Lower abdomen, just below the naval area.
What the sacral chakra controls.
Creativity, sexual drive, energy.
Color of the sacral chakra.
Orange
A breathing exercise for opening the sacral chakra.
Rapid diaphragmatic breathing can stimulate this chakra. Sit cross-legged and as you inhale, suck your stomach in. Then, push the air out rapidly. Repeat for as long as is comfortable, then return back to the natural breath.
Beneficial foods for the sacral chakra.
- Orange colored foods like oranges and tangerines
- Nuts
If you want to learn even more about chakras and how to open each to harness your spiritual energy to feel truly alive, check out my course, Chakras 101: How to Harness Your Spiritual Energy for Better Sex, Better Sleep & Better Moods.