mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
Cat Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

Cat Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

Michael Taylor
Co-Founder Of Strala Yoga By Michael Taylor
Co-Founder Of Strala Yoga
Mike Taylor is the co-founder of Strala Yoga.
June 4, 2010
Cat Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

In our beginner yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City, demonstrates and gives us the scoop on Cat pose.

How-to: From hands and knees, round your back so you spine curves upward, and relax your head toward the ground, releasing your neck.

Tips: To maximize the release in your back muscles, fill your back and ribs with strong inhales as you firmly press into the ground and round your back upward. Good to practice in succession with Cow pose.

Benefits: Releases back and neck muscles.

Cat Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

Michael Taylor is a yoga guide at Strala Yoga in New York City. (Michael prefers "guide" to "instructor"). He's practiced Eastern movement and healing techniques for more than two decades. He holds a degree in mind-body medicine from Harvard, and studied alternative medicine and psychology at Oxford. Mike is also the CEO of social media company Odyl, climbs a few mountains in his spare time, and is the husband of yoga master Tara Stiles.

Advertisement
Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor
Mike Taylor is the co-founder of Strala Yoga, along with his wife, Tara Stiles. He studied...
Read More
More from the author:
Everything You Need To Know To Create An At-Home Yoga Practice That Sustains You
Check out The Complete Guide To Yoga
Tara Stiles, founder of Strala, and Michael Taylor give you everything you need for yoga at home.
View the class
Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor
Mike Taylor is the co-founder of Strala Yoga, along with his wife,...
Read More

More On This Topic

Routines

How To Do Wheel Pose To Strengthen Your Spine & Open Your Heart

Pilin Anice
How To Do Wheel Pose To Strengthen Your Spine & Open Your Heart
Routines

Be Like Brady: 5 Functional Movements To Focus On For Athletic Longevity

Eliza Sullivan
Be Like Brady: 5 Functional Movements To Focus On For Athletic Longevity
$179.99

The Complete Guide To Tai Chi

With Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Tai Chi
Beauty

A Holistic Dermatologist On What Healthy Aging Actually Means + 3 Tips

Alexandra Engler
A Holistic Dermatologist On What Healthy Aging Actually Means + 3 Tips
Functional Food

7 Coffee-Enhancing Hacks To Elevate Your Brew For Optimal Health Perks

Abby Moore
7 Coffee-Enhancing Hacks To Elevate Your Brew For Optimal Health Perks
Sex

From Nipple Clamps To Voice Recordings: 30 Foreplay Ideas To Mix Things Up

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
From Nipple Clamps To Voice Recordings: 30 Foreplay Ideas To Mix Things Up
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Have Eczema Around The Eyes? Don't Make This Common Mistake, Says A Derm

Jamie Schneider
Have Eczema Around The Eyes? Don't Make This Common Mistake, Says A Derm
Personal Growth

What It Means When Someone Crosses Their Arms, From Body Language Experts

Abby Moore
What It Means When Someone Crosses Their Arms, From Body Language Experts
Beauty

Many Swear By Castor Oil For Longer Lashes, But Does It Work? Derms Explain

Jamie Schneider
Many Swear By Castor Oil For Longer Lashes, But Does It Work? Derms Explain
Home

5 Signs Of An Overwatered Plant + How To Save It Before It's Too Late

Sarah Regan
5 Signs Of An Overwatered Plant + How To Save It Before It's Too Late
Beauty

You Should Be Syncing Your Skin Care & Your Period: A Derm Explains Why

Alexandra Engler
You Should Be Syncing Your Skin Care & Your Period: A Derm Explains Why
Spirituality

4 Low-Lift Ways To Add Ayurveda Practices Into Your Daily Routine

Jason Wachob
4 Low-Lift Ways To Add Ayurveda Practices Into Your Daily Routine
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-822/Cat-Pose-Howto-Tips-Benefits.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!