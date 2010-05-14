mindbodygreen

Miranda Kerr on Yoga, Wellness, and Body Image

Jason Wachob
May 14, 2010

The 27-year-old Victoria's Secret model has some healthy thoughts on three of our favorite things. Miranda tells Stuff:

On Yoga:

"Regardless of whether I was doing this job or not I would be taking care of my body. Yoga is very good for me."

On Wellness:

"It's something that I've always believed in growing up. We always ate organic vegetables. Taking care of my mind, body and soul is very important."

On Body Image:

"Body image is something that the majority of young women struggle with and I do think it is important that models are seen to be healthy and at a weight that works for their body type."

