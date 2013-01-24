Lemon Peels: The Cheapest Investment In Your Health?

Lemon is so blessed with natural healing properties that no part of it should go to waste. Lemons have many widely known uses, adding a refreshing zest to your water, cleaning household items, and adding flavor to numerous dishes.

However, many people only consider using its juice and pulp. If you’re only using the juice and discarding the peel, you may be missing out.

So what are the major advantages of using the whole lemon?

1. It gives you more vitamins.

Lemon peels contain as much as 5 to 10 times more vitamins than the lemon juice itself. To name a few: Vitamin C, Vitamin A, beta carotene, folate, calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

2. It helps in fighting cancer.

Lemon peels are health rejuvenators in eradicating toxic elements in the body. This means that lemon peels help rid the body of carcinogenic elements. Lemon peels consists of components known as salvestrol Q40 and limonene, which are known to fight against cancerous cells in the body. Also, the flavonoids present in the peel are known to be effective when it comes to curbing the division of cancerous cells.

Therefore, consumption of lemon peel is known to be a preventive measure against development of various types of cancers including breast cancer, colon cancer, and skin cancer. A study revealed that consumption of hot tea with lemon peel has proved to be beneficial in preventing the development of cancer cells.

3. It improves bone health.

Lemon peels have lots of calcium and Vitamin C. Consuming lemon peels will help prevent osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory polyarthritis, and other bone conditions.

4. It decreases cholesterol levels.

Digesting lemon peels will help lower the LDL cholesterol, or the bad cholesterol through its polyphenol flavonoids. Vitamin C and vitamin P help in clearing the blood vessels, preventing or minimizing the risks of developing the interrelated conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetic heart disease.

That’s what we’ve been wasting!

Here’s a tip on how to use more lemon peels in your diet:

Freeze whole, organic lemons and keep them in your freezer. Then grate the sprinkles of lemon peel over your meals, in your drinks, and on your soups for a fresh flavor and a bit of the lengthy list of benefits above.

Enjoy your lemon peels!