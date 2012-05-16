5 Reasons Why You Should Forgive & Forget

We’ve all heard it a thousand times,“You need to forgive and forget.” But is this truly how we feel? When someone really hurts you, do you still want to forgive that person? Forgiving seems almost unnatural, right? Here are a few reasons why you should forgive someone even if part of you doesn't want to.

1. Forgiveness doesn’t mean what happened was OK, and it doesn’t mean that person should still be welcome in your life. Forgiveness just means that you've made peace with the pain, and you are ready to let it go.

2. Forgiveness is not something we do for others - it's something we do for ourselves. Not forgiving someone is the equivalent of staying trapped in a jail cell of bitterness, serving time for someone else's crime. As I wrote earlier, you make the choice to either dwell on the pain cause by others or you want to forgive and move on.

3. Gandhi once said “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong." It takes a strong person to face pain head-on, forgive, and release it.

4. Forgiveness isn’t always about others - it's also about forgiving yourself. Guilt never makes anyone feel better. So always remember to forgive yourself and move on.

5. To forgive someone is the highest, most beautiful form of love. You might just find that you get a sense of peace and happiness in return :)

If none of the above appeals to you, then you might want to take the advice of Oscar Wilde:

“Always forgive your enemies. Nothing annoys them so much.”