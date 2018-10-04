5 Clean Beauty Secrets For Revealing Glowing Skin

Mamas deserve some TLC, too! Having a new baby in the home is intense, no matter if it’s your first or fifth. For me, it’s breastfeeding around the clock, taking care of my two older boys, running a business, trying to be a supportive wife, and still trying to nourish myself inside and out.
My body has seen a lot of wear and tear, especially as a new mom to baby number three. It’s so important to treat our bodies in the best possible way. I’m slowing down and taking time to really care for myself. Whether that’s getting a spa treatment, drawing a bath, or investing in products that nourish my skin, I strive for a true mind and body connection in everything I do. If something isn’t fueling me both on the inside and out, then I don’t get behind it.
Beauty begins within. I put so much care and attention into the foods I eat and the ingredients I use so I can feel beautiful both inside and out, and the same goes for my beauty regimen. I’m often asked what my beauty routine is, and my response is always the same: I keep my routine simple, but the most important part isn’t actually about what I’m putting on my face—it’s making sure that I approach my skincare from the inside out. I love finding products that source ingredients directly from Mother Earth. Here are the skincare tips have saved me as a new mom:
1. Slow down and take the time to treat yourself.
Use small and quiet moments throughout the day to care for yourself and your body. You’ve earned it! Treat yourself with a facial or even an at-home massage during baby’s nap. When going through your daily skincare routine, stay present and connected to yourself. It’s a magical time to allow yourself to release anything causing you stress and anxiety, even if it’s only for three minutes. I’ve began using Weleda Pampering Body & Beauty Oil, a luxurious oil that uses wild roses blended with sweet almond and jojoba oil. I love using a little over my neck and entire body after a warm bath in the evenings.
2. Simplify, simplify, simplify.
Pay attention to the ingredients in your beauty products. The more ingredients you recognize, the better—the same goes with food labels. I love to use skincare and body products that are made with only a few ingredients—often for me, the simpler, the better.
3. Start fresh every morning.
Taking care of your skin and body the moment you wake up is crucial. Whether that's splashing some water on your face or using your favorite moisturizer all over your body, having a reliable routine to help wake you up and feel accomplished is an amazing tool. I recommend to start by implementing a toner into your routine: I use Weleda One-Step Cleanser & Toner because it quickly wakes up my skin with iris root for gentle cleansing and citrus for an instant glow.
4. Prioritize sleep.
Sleep is nature’s best beauty tool. It’s amazing how much your body can heal itself with a good night of well-rested, deep sleep. Sometimes our schedule doesn’t allow it, especially as a mom, so take advantage of any sleep you can get! Take naps, and take them often. During those times when I’m not able to get enough, turn to products to help. I use Weleda Renewing Eye Cream after an especially rough night with Noa. It uses rose seed oil to help smooth away the appearance of fine lines.
5. Listen to your body.
Hone in on your intuition and pay attention to where your body battles more stress throughout the day. Maybe you work somewhere that requires you to constantly be on your feet, so use a foot cream at the end of each day. Or maybe you have very sensitive skin that reacts with everything out there. For instance, when I decide to wear makeup (which is rarely), I don’t like using wipes or removers because of the harsh chemicals. Instead I remove all my eye makeup with a gentle cleansing oil that nourishes my skin.