Is Leptin Resistance Making You Exhausted & Causing Your Weight Gain? Here's What To Do

As a culture we are seriously obsessed with dieting and losing weight; social media, television, and bookstores are filled with endless ways to drop the pounds and get a six-pack. Yet despite all the information and the fitness centers at our fingertips, we are the heaviest, sickest generation in human history. When it comes to weight loss—we've got it all wrong.

In functional medicine we know the truth: that weight gain is a symptom, not the cause of health problems. We have to get healthy to lose weight, not lose weight to get healthy. Weight-loss resistance is a sign that something is going on underneath the surface, and that can rarely be solved in the long-term by just another fad diet. We need to ditch dieting and get healthy first, then we'll reach our goal weight and look great, without all the effort. Weight loss will simply be a natural by-product of radiant health.