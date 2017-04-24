How to do the perfect Kegel exercise:

1. Think about your perineal body, which is the general region between the vagina and anus and often described as the "anchor of the pelvis." Pull up on an exhale and really feel those pelvic floor muscles come up and contract together.

2. Hold it for a count of three; eventually you'll get up to a count of six or a count of eight. Then relax.

3. While you're holding your pelvic muscles up, I want you to practice continuing to breathe normally and relax—so you don't create counterproductive abdominal pressure that will work against your efforts.

4. Repeat three sets of eight lifts, three to five times per week.

