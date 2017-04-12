Could You Be Throwing Out The Best Part Of Your Kale?

Kale chip fans raise your hand. (*Arms waving*) When making kale "chips," leave the stems on and they will roast in the oven along with the greens. Or, you can toast your stems on their own if you set them aside when making a kale salad or another recipe.

Toss with a little oil, salt, and spices or herbs of your choice. We like to keep it simple with a pinch of garlic powder or a cumin-coriander blend.

With your newfound stem game in the kitchen you'll no longer have to leave it to the leaves to get the most nutrition out of your greens.