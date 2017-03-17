How A One-Night Stand Unleashed The Sexuality I'd Craved All My Life

That's a question I've been asking myself for a long time.

I've had a complicated relationship with sex for as long as I can remember—as I'm sure most of us probably do. I grew up in a very conservative, religious environment where any mention of sexuality was forbidden. I was sexually assaulted when I was 12 and consequently had all of my sexual agency taken from me.

I started acting out and pursuing older men when I was 14, as a way to fight back against the voices of shame and deeply rooted pain that were clawing for my attention. At 18, I was having sex as a way to try to get love from men, many of whom did very questionable things to me.

To say I have a sordid sexual past is an understatement.

I had my first real wake-up call when I was 20 years old, living on my own, having just broken up with a man who was more than a little emotionally unavailable. Although it was a short-lived relationship, we did have sex on our second date. The sex was good...I guess. But there was a major problem I couldn't get out of my mind—and that was my inability to be present.

For as long as I could remember, I was very enthusiastic about sex. I was a very sexual young woman who craved, desired, and put herself out there for sex.

But when I first started having sex, I found myself unable to engage.

Instead of being in the moment, enjoying the pleasure, or ravishing my partner, I was disengaging from the experience entirely. I separated my emotional body from my physical one and became disembodied, watching myself engage in the act, as if I was a third party.

I wasn't really there.

At first, I thought maybe it was just a fluke. A lot of people have first times that aren't picture-perfect, so maybe I just had try again next time. As you can imagine, next time soon turned into every time, as I kept trying to find a way to explain the dissociation I was experiencing, without making myself the problem.