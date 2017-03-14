mindbodygreen

Dismiss

The Common Anti-Acid Medications This Gut Health Expert Won't Touch

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Board-Certified Internist By Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Board-Certified Internist
Dr. Vincent M. Pedre is a board-certified internist in private practice in New York City since 2004. He serves as medical director of Pedre Integrative Health, president of Dr. Pedre Wellness, and is the author of Happy Gut.

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

"On a pain scale, it doesn't rank anywhere near a kidney stone, but it does make those few hours after my meals really damn unpleasant," my 34-year-old patient Sara recently told me during her initial consultation. Testing revealed Sara suffered from dysbiosis and gastritis, which manifested as gas and bloating within minutes of eating, and acid reflux—more commonly called heartburn.

She wasn't alone; about one in four Americans experience this condition at least once a week. Acid reflux occurs when stomach acid unpleasantly comes up from your stomach into your esophagus (rather than staying in your stomach), accompanied by burning in your chest and sometimes food regurgitation. Sara's heartburn occurred several times every week. Her Western diagnosis would be gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a condition characterized by frequent heartburn and esophageal damage. A diagnosis that says nothing about the root cause of the issue. And she wasn't being dramatic about her pain level. I've had patients visit the ER thinking they're having a heart attack because of intense chest pain. Their heart checks out fine, and it turns out to be GERD.

Why you should think twice about anti-acid medications.

Beyond its immediate miseries, acid reflux is believed to create precancerous cells that increase your esophageal cancer risk. Sara's former doctor prescribed acid-suppressing drugs, which are the standard of care. These include proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)—newer drugs like Nexium, Prilosec, Protonix, and Prevacid—and older histamine receptor blockers (H2Bs) like Zantac.

As a medical doctor specializing in gut health and the author of Happy Gut, I am finely attuned to how these drugs ultimately create more harm than good. Acid-blocking drugs might temporarily relieve acid reflux, but in the long term they simply compound the acid problem, plus offer the following serious side-effects:

Article continues below

1. Decreased nutrient absorption

Acid-blocking drugs hinder vitamin B12, calcium, magnesium, and iron absorption. PPIs and H2Bs also block hydrochloric acid, raising your stomach's normally acidic, optimal pH. A more alkaline pH interferes with nutrient absorption, creating deficiencies.

2. Increased osteoporosis and bone fracture risk

Higher stomach pH levels decrease calcium absorption, increasing risk for osteoporosis-related fractures, particularly hip fractures in women.

Article continues below

3. Impaired digestion

Acid blockers create fertile ground for yeast (like Candida) to colonize your digestive tract, particularly your small intestine. Among its problems, yeast overgrowth creates chronic fatigue, muscle aches, joint pains, mental fog, abdominal discomfort, bloating, anal itching, and skin rashes.

4. Intestinal infections

Because stomach acid sterilizes food, low levels increase bacterial overgrowth. Rare infections like Clostridium difficile commonly occur when acid-blocking drugs suppress gastric acid.

Article continues below

5. Higher pneumonia risk

One meta-analysis found acid-blocking drugs suppress immunity, increasing your risk for both community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia.

And beyond these harms, acid-blocking drugs treat symptoms but don't address the underlying problem. Often, it's the opposite—meaning a lack of stomach acid (rather than too much)—that actually creates acid reflux in the first place. That sounded counterintuitive to Sara (and would to most patients), so I explained: Low stomach acid leads to poor digestion, causing food to sit in your stomach longer, inevitably resulting in reflux. "Think about your grandmother," I told her. "Older people have frequent heartburn because their bodies aren't making as much stomach acid."

Instead of prescribing acid-blocking medications, I implement these five strategies for Sara and other patients to optimize stomach acid and reverse heartburn:

1. Avoid trigger foods and drinks.

Certain dietary culprits create or exacerbate heartburn and GERD. Many of these were Sara's favorites. Once she got acid reflux under control, she gradually added them back and found that she tolerated some in small amounts but others not at all. They include:

  • Gluten-containing foods (many people benefit from going entirely grain-free)
  • Carbonated beverages
  • Coffee/caffeine
  • Alcohol (especially wine)
  • Acidic juices and sauces (like orange juice, tomato sauce, and ketchup)
  • Dairy/cheeses
  • Spicy foods
  • Fried food
  • Sautéed onions
  • Chocolate
  • Mint
  • Excessive gum chewing

Most patients benefit from eliminating most of these, especially food intolerances like gluten and dairy. Everyone is different, so some trigger foods might not be a problem. I recommend a food and symptom journal to identify your specific trigger foods.

Article continues below

2. More mindful eating

Slow down. Be mindful. Sara often engulfed "on the go" meals at her office or in her car. "This isn't a hot dog-eating contest," I explained. Slow down, stay mindful, and pay attention to satiety cues. Studies show smaller meals can help alleviate acid reflux symptoms. Digestion is a relaxed activity, so you should be relaxed when you're eating.

3. Stop eating three hours before bed.

Lying flat to fall asleep too soon after eating means the pressure in your stomach from the food you just ate will push acid up into your esophagus, causing heartburn. I had her eat her last meal at least three hours before bed and then close up the kitchen.

Article continues below

4. Take these two supplements.

Deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) is licorice with glycyrrhizin (the component that can elevate blood pressure in some individuals) removed. As a chewable tablet before meals, DGL helps reduce acid reflux and indigestion. Along with DGL, I had Sara take a digestive enzyme supplement containing betaine-HCl with her meals to help her gut digest and absorb protein by normalizing stomach acid.

5. Drink up (but not during meals).

Sara frequently gulped water during meals, but studies show water directly before, during, or after a meal can slow gastric motility and exacerbate acid reflux. Drink plenty of filtered water, but limit your intake while you're eating.

These five simple steps reduce heartburn for many patients who can then discontinue PPIs or other antacids. (As an added "bonus," Sara lost about 10 pounds her first month alone with this regimen). Please talk with your doctor before making changes to your medications and don't stop anti-acid medications on your own. They need to be tapered under medical supervision.

If you've struggled with heartburn or been diagnosed with GERD, I'd love to help you reverse these conditions and optimize gut health with my free Quick Start Guide to a Happy Gut.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., medical director of Pedre Integrative Health and president of Dr. Pedre...
Read More
More from the author:
Four Diet & Lifestyle Changes You Can Make Today For Better Health & Less Inflammation
Vincent Pedre, M.D., founder of Pedre Integrative Health and best-selling author, is an expert on how inflammation can wreak major havoc on your gut. Did you know inflammation is the root cause of many diseases? Do you know exactly what inflammation is? Join Vincent Pedre, M.D. for this exclusive session on how you can finally heal your body from inflammation through four simple diet & lifestyle changes.
Watch Now
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., medical director of Pedre Integrative Health...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Food Trends

11 Things To Know If You Want To Try Eating A Mediterranean Diet

Eliza Sullivan
11 Things To Know If You Want To Try Eating A Mediterranean Diet
$199

What To Eat To Feel Your Best

with Kelly LeVeque & other mbg experts
What To Eat To Feel Your Best
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29312/the-common-antiacid-medications-this-gut-health-expert-wont-touch.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!