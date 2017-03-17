What This Model-Turned-Health-Coach Does To Heal Her Gut + Make Her Skin Glow

I learned how to meditate, which helped me quiet the voice in my head that kept saying, "you're not good enough." I also found that taking an adaptogenic herb like Rhodiola rosea, found in HUM Nutrition's Big Chill supplement, helped me to cope with and reduce stress in my body.

On the flip side, when I'm in need of an extra boost I cannot express how immediately you feel the effects of the HUM Nutrition's B12 Turbo (that name says it all). This vegan supplement will boost your energy, memory, and mood like magic. I also started juicing daily, and transitioned to a plant-based diet. After that, I started seeing immediate changes in my skin, hair, and nails as I became more conscious of what I was putting into my body.

Here are some of my favorite things that I swear by in helping me look and feel my absolute best: