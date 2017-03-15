14 Simple Food Swaps That Will Help You Fight Inflammation

Considering the fact that about 90 cents of every dollar spent at the grocery store goes toward processed junk food, this world needs a healthy intervention! And while the notion of cleaning up the fridge and pantry can be daunting, with many people putting off eating clean for another day, if you were waiting for the right time to start making healthier choices—it's now.

You are alive because of brilliant biochemistry, and the foods you eat instruct every facet of your health, feeding either health or disease. My job as a functional medicine expert is not only to get to the root cause of health problems; it's to develop realistic and sustainable solutions to heal them! And when it comes to healthy eating, here's a secret: You don't have to eat like a rabbit or restrict yourself to kale salads.

Instead, allow me to introduce you to the art of food hacking! Here are my favorite fun and easy alternatives to the world's most beloved meals. Let's transform your comfort foods into nutrient-dense superfoods and start healing with meals—not medicine.