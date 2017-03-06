The One-Day Thyroid Diet This Hormone Doctor Swears By

Five years ago, I said goodbye to my husband, daughters, and cozy Berkeley home like I did every day and headed to the lab for a simple blood test. Afterward, I was never the same.

Why? Because I found out my body was in a failure state, as measured by my telomeres, the protective caps on chromosomes that reflect how fast you are aging. As with many stories of initiation, my failing telomeres started me on an unplanned journey of surrender and healing.

I began poring over 2,500 studies in order to design a protocol that resets the process of aging. I was already a busy mom and board-certified physician practicing functional medicine, but I became an expert at eating in ways that slow down the clock.