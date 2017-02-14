Biochemistry Of Love: Meet The Hormones & Neurotransmitters That Rule Your Feelings

It is said that love is the greatest of all things. Now research is confirming what people have intuitively known for centuries. Many studies have shown that people who are in enriching, loving relationships tend to live longer, healthier lives. Being in love and being loved in return not only is good for our health, but it feels freaking amazing as well!

Have you ever wondered why?

Well, on a physical level it all comes down to hormones and neurotransmitters. These chemical messengers of your endocrine system and brain are what's behind the magical thing we call love.

Who doesn't want to keep their relationship on fire? If you just need a little kindling (or a barrel gasoline!) in your love life, let's go over the ingredients to your body's own love elixir and fun ways to ignite their power.