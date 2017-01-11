How Healthy Are The New Boosted Waters Really? We Put Them To The Test

One of the simplest of the bunch, rose water is simply water with a splash of rosewater. According to Juice Press, where we got our rose water from, "Dating back to the 16th century, rose water has been thought to provide stress relief and support digestive functions. The taste is subtle and fragrant." Here at the office, we thought it was "very floral yet refreshing." One tester commented that "even the scent is relaxing" while another didn't like it at all, saying it smelled like perfume. Dr. Shah confirmed the assertion that rosewater was calm-inducing and "aromatherapeutically, rose makes you feel warm and blissful, safe and protected" according to our beauty editor (and aromatherapy student!) Kayla Jacobs (she also notes that you can make your own by simply combining a splash of rosewater, available at many Indian grocery stores and liquor stores, with filtered water). If you're feeling stressed out, this is a good one to reach for!