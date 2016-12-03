mindbodygreen

Spirituality

The Most Important Lessons From The Afterlife, According To A Psychic Medium

Thomas John
Written by Thomas John

As soon as Thomas John set foot in the mbg office a few weeks ago, we knew he was the real deal. The skeptics among us walked away as converts, having communicated with their ancestors through Thomas in ways they never dreamed possible. Here, the highly sought-after medium and intuitive whose celebrity clientele includes Jennifer Lopez and Courteney Cox shares his top insights from the other side.

Since I can remember, I could speak to the dead. I could sense energies and see auras. I knew things would happen before they actually took place. All of these experiences have given me a unique perspective on the world. Here are nine things I've learned through my work as a psychic medium.

1. People around you can feel your aura.

Your aura is an electromagnetic frequency that surrounds your body. It can be seen, but it can also be felt. When someone says they are getting a "bad vibe," they mean they are somehow connecting to another person's aura and picking up on his or her frequency.

Article continues below

2. Everyone is intuitive.

There is nothing special, weird, or unique about being intuitive. We all get feelings, sense, and thoughts about things. Intuition is basically data in the world that has not fully formed yet but can be experienced through a sixth sense.

3. Psychic protection is essential.

Psychic protection is a way of holding your energy and retaining it as your own. It's important to psychically protect every day, whether through meditation, visualization, or protective crystals.

Article continues below

4. Ghosts are real but rare.

Occasionally, the spirit of someone who dies elects not to enter the spirit world. They may decide this for a few different reasons, including being scared of going into the light or even not knowing they have passed away. However, 99 percent of lingering spiritual energy is positive, not spooky.

5. When people die, they get a new perspective on their lives.

When someone crosses over, they see the world through a new perspective. Each lifetime in the physical plane, if lived correctly, leaves the soul enlightened. When we go to the other side, we become enlightened, especially through the process of having a life review. So don't be surprised if the deceased have some really important messages to pass on to you.

Article continues below

6. Psychics can sometimes be wrong—and that's OK.

Even though I myself am psychic, I have readings from other psychics, too, and psychics can be wrong. As a psychic, we interpret energy, and so, of course, that interpretation can vary from person to person.

7. Psychics can see, but only you can manifest.

A psychic may see or sense things about your future—opportunities, insights, windows of chance—but only you can make these things happen. For example, I will often tell my clients I see them doing X but only if they do A, B, and C before that. You have to do your part, too.

Article continues below

8. Dead people love us.

When the spirit of a loved one visits us, they do it for one simple reason: because they love us. Think of it like this: If you passed your beloved grandmother on the street, wouldn't you stop and say hi? Even though they are in another dimension, they still experience, know, and understand the world we live in, and they love us and want us to know this. So look for signs from them.

9. God first, psychic second.

I am surprised by the number of people who contact me for a reading who don't believe in the other side or any higher power. Psychic, intuition, mediumship—all of them are mystical experiences that require a belief in Source to completely understand and embrace.

Thomas John
Thomas John
Thomas John is an internationally regarded psychic medium and clairvoyant, as well as a published author and life coach, who has conducted hundreds of readings around the world. Known...

