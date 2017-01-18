The Doctor-Designed Anti-Brain Fog Diet

Rather than learn how to manage our energy and bodies, we use drugs like sugar, caffeine, and alcohol to self-medicate and manage our energy and moods. We don't connect our behaviors and choices with how we feel, and broken brains often result.

Unfortunately, I've found many patients don't connect how they feel with how they eat, how much they rest and sleep, how much they exercise, how much time they make for friends and community, and the media and news they expose themselves to. Once you make those connections, you can change these and other daily decisions.

Feeling fully energized and maintaining great brain health ultimately requires taking out bad stuff and putting in good stuff, including food choices and lifestyle choices.

Many of us get too little good food, nutrients, light, air, water, rest, sleep, rhythm, exercise, community, love, meaning, and purpose. We're exposed to too much poor-quality food, stress, toxins, and allergens. The good news is with these five strategies, you can eliminate the bad stuff to cultivate your best brain ever.