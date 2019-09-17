A Gut-Healthy Meal Plan For When You're Feeling Blah

Lee Holmes is a holistic nutritionist, yoga teacher, whole foods chef, and author. In her latest book, Heal Your Gut, she puts together an entire protocol (with recipes) for healing your microbiome with food. Below she shares a one-day meal plan for getting that precious gut of yours back on track.

Eating for healing your digestion is all about taking it easy on your body while naturally jump-starting your body's natural processes.

To have a satisfying day of gut health, kick-start your day with a morning elixir to alkalize the body and stimulate digestion. For breakfast indulge in a beautiful power-packed overnight smoothie full of good fats. Lunchtime calls for easily digestible and belly friendly Sweet Green Bean soup. For dinner chow into a delicious sardine mash pot and finish the day with my creamy vanilla gut-healing custard.