3 Simple Ways Manuka Honey Can Make Your Skin Glow & Your Teeth Whiter

Manuka honey, which is produced in New Zealand and Australia by bees that pollinate the Manuka bush, works a little differently. Back in the 1980s, Professor Peter Molan at Waikato University in New Zealand noticed that the local Manuka honey seemed to have more antibacterial activity than other honey, so he started investigating. What he discovered is that Manuka honey is very high in a compound called methylglyoxal, which is one of the main factors responsible for its antibacterial potency.

Research has now shown that active Manuka honey can effectively inhibit the growth of almost all known human pathogens, including those becoming resistant to antibiotics. This has huge implications in wound-healing, especially because bacteria do not seem to develop resistance to Manuka honey over time. Even if you don't care about medical progress, you can incorporate Manuka honey into your home health and wellness routines. When looking for a Manuka honey to purchase, make sure you see a UMF rating or logo—it guarantees a pure, unadulterated product. It's expensive stuff, and the busy bees have to visit about 4 million flowers to make each kilogram of honey, so be sure to use it well and wisely.

Here are some ways to use this incredible healer in your home: