3 Simple Ways Manuka Honey Can Make Your Skin Glow & Your Teeth Whiter

Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
Founder of Osmia Organics
Sarah Villafranco, M.D., is a natural skin care expert and practiced emergency medicine for 10 years. She received a B.A. from Georgetown University, and then went on to get her M.D. from Georgetown University School of Medicine.

"Honey." This one sweet word can serve as a term of endearment, conjure the taste of divine nectar on your tongue, and describe a very potent medicine—but not all honey is the same. You've probably heard of Manuka honey, but do you know what makes it different and why it has become all the rage in the world of healing and wellness? It may be trendy stuff, but there's impressive and emerging science behind it. Here's what you should know about Manuka honey and what you can do with a jar of it at home:

Honey 101

Honey has been used for centuries to treat wounds, and we now know that it is naturally antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory. There are two main reasons for the antibacterial qualities of normal honey. First, it has a very high sugar concentration and a low pH, a combination that makes it difficult for bacteria to thrive. Second, when honey comes in contact with human skin, the higher pH and presence of sodium activate an enzyme in honey called glucose oxidase, which breaks down glucose and releases hydrogen peroxide—the same stuff your mother poured on your cuts as a kid as you whimpered and watched it foam! When you apply honey to a cut or a scrape, the honey both disinfects the wound and protects it from infection.

Manuka Honey

Manuka honey, which is produced in New Zealand and Australia by bees that pollinate the Manuka bush, works a little differently. Back in the 1980s, Professor Peter Molan at Waikato University in New Zealand noticed that the local Manuka honey seemed to have more antibacterial activity than other honey, so he started investigating. What he discovered is that Manuka honey is very high in a compound called methylglyoxal, which is one of the main factors responsible for its antibacterial potency.

Research has now shown that active Manuka honey can effectively inhibit the growth of almost all known human pathogens, including those becoming resistant to antibiotics. This has huge implications in wound-healing, especially because bacteria do not seem to develop resistance to Manuka honey over time. Even if you don't care about medical progress, you can incorporate Manuka honey into your home health and wellness routines. When looking for a Manuka honey to purchase, make sure you see a UMF rating or logo—it guarantees a pure, unadulterated product. It's expensive stuff, and the busy bees have to visit about 4 million flowers to make each kilogram of honey, so be sure to use it well and wisely.

Here are some ways to use this incredible healer in your home:

Skin Care

  • Wash your face with Manuka honey once a week. Use a teaspoon of honey on damp skin, and massage into your face and neck with clean hands. Remove with a clean, wet cloth.
  • Try a Manuka honey mask once a month—apply 2 teaspoons of honey to freshly washed skin and leave for 15 minutes. Wipe or rinse clean—you may not even need a moisturizer afterward.
  • Heal your cracked lips with a dab of raw Manuka, especially at bedtime (try not to lick it off). If you have cracks at the corners of your mouth, a Q-tip with tea tree oil at one end and Manuka at the other works like a tiny magic wand—dab the tea tree oil first and follow with the honey.
First Aid Kit

  • Manuka honey in lukewarm water can be very soothing to an irritated throat. Gargle for 60 seconds and swallow, and do not eat or drink for 20 minutes afterward.
  • Two teaspoons of Manuka or buckwheat honey at bedtime can help suppress a cough overnight. Note: Do not give raw honey to children under 1 year of age.
  • If you have heartburn, try drinking a tea made from fresh ginger root and Manuka honey—wait for it to be lukewarm, and drink an hour before bedtime every night.
  • Apply a thin layer of Manuka honey to cuts, scrapes, or superficial burns, and cover with a clean Band-Aid. Repeat one to two times per day until healed.

Oral Health

  • Because Manuka honey is antibacterial and can penetrate biofilms, try using Manuka honey with a bit of warm water as a mouthwash to improve your dental health, especially if you have periodontal disease.
  • Try oil pulling with a combination of coconut oil and Manuka honey. See if your dentist notices a difference on your next visit!
  • Last note: Be sure you're buying all of your honey from responsible suppliers who care about the health of the bees! Colony collapse is a frightening problem, and we need to do all we can to protect them and their critical work in the world.

Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
Sarah Villafranco, M.D. Founder of Osmia Organics
Dr. Sarah Villafranco, founder and CEO of Osmia Organics, is a natural skin care expert and a noisy advocate for cultivating joy and health every day. She received a B.A. from...

