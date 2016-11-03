7 Adaptogenic Mushrooms + Their Benefits, Explained By A Functional Medicine Doctor

Chaga has been used in traditional medicine in eastern Europe in a variety of health problems such as stomach diseases and tumors. Research is now validating antiquity as chaga shows many health benefits.

Inflammation is linked to just about every chronic and autoimmune health problem. One study found chaga was able to reduce the pro-inflammatory nitric oxide and cyclooxygenase.

Chaga is jam-packed with antioxidant power, having the ability to scavenge harmful free radicals. Think berries on steroids!

Chaga also has been shown to be able to fight off viruses. In one study, the water-based extract of chaga exhibited antiviral activity against common viral infections such as the flu. This superfood medicine was also shown to have immune balancing effects as well.

If that wasn't enough, research has also shown chaga to be a cancer killer. Certain cancers of the liver, and lung and brain, were all decreased with chaga.